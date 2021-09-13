Held exclusively for students in Canada and the USA who are looking to earn an undergraduate degree, the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair offers a unique chance for them to meet Ireland’s top universities and colleges.

Students can engage in one-on-one video calls as well as join live seminars packed with information on what it’s really like to study in Ireland. Event attendance also gives students access to a tailored Info Hub with videos and materials on Ireland’s best institutions, which rank in the top 5% globally.

As a free, official event of the government of Ireland, students will also have an unprecedented opportunity to speak privately with government representatives to receive personal advice and information on the logistics of living and studying in Ireland.

The Study in Ireland Virtual Undergraduate Fair: Canada & USA takes places on Saturday, October 2, 2021 during a 4-hour time frame:

10am - 2pm (PDT) | 11am - 3pm (MDT) | 1pm - 5pm (EDT)

You can learn more and register for free here.

If you’re interested in the Irish event for Postgraduate courses, click here.

In one convenient online event, students will discover all the perks of earning an undergraduate degree in Ireland.

During private conversations with universities and colleges, students can ask questions on how to find the best course for them and learn about internship opportunities, campus life, as well as the admissions and student visa application process.

Universities and colleges taking part include University College Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and much more.

Through events such as the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair, American and Canadian students can now learn how to get a world-class education in a dynamic, English-speaking EU country which has been growing in popularity. A safe country with a well-earned reputation for extending a warm welcome to all cultures, students from over 100 countries enjoy Ireland’s supportive, inclusive environment.

Another reason why more people are choosing to study in Ireland is that it gives international students the ability to stay on after graduation and gain work experience for up to two years. With over 1,000 multinational companies based in Ireland and a well-earned reputation as the “Silicon Valley of Europe”, North American students will have plenty of options to launch their career on the global stage thanks to their Irish education.

“In a normal year, Irish Universities and Colleges would visit the US and Canada to personally meet with students and their families, so when Covid hit, we wanted to ensure that the current students who were considering their education options would not miss out.” explained Sara Dart, Senior Vice President at Education in Ireland.

“Whilst we know that the online event experience is different from that of a physical fair, we wanted to ensure that people could connect in a meaningful way – keeping all the best bits of a face-to-face event and adding in the convenience of a virtual one.

“More and more students are considering studying overseas at the undergraduate level. We know that students in the US and Canada will enjoy Ireland’s famous warm welcome – not just at our event but throughout their time in a country that offers a world-class education, culture and supportive atmosphere."

Don't let the opportunity of a lifetime pass you by! Visit Study in Ireland's website for more information. On the site, you will find a complete list of all the participating institutions and the schedule of live seminars which will take place throughout the event.

Participation in the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair is free of charge but students must register in advance online. For students interested in postgraduate studies in Ireland, please register for that separate event on November 13, 2021 here.

You can also follow Study in Ireland on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.