Join St. Patrick’s Festival for a feast of Ireland tomorrow, March 17, for the final day of St. Patrick’s Festival’s Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland!

Tomorrow SPF TV, the free online channel, will showcase the real Ireland that we know and love, to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes from 9.30 am ‘til late night.

From a St. Patrick’s Day message from the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins at 10.52 am, to virtual tours, pageantry, marching bands, spectacle fun, traditional sessions, storytelling, and dancing, the St. Patrick's Festival finale on March 17 will keep you entertained all day long.

The events also include a very special visit to entertain the residents at Elm Hall Nursing Home in Kildare at 12.15 pm and a feast for the ears and eyes with the Saint Patrick Show from Downpatrick at 3 pm.

Then we're off to Whelan’s at 8 pm for Barróg Lá Fhéile Phádraig, which gathers the best of Irish traditional players and singers.

At 8.55 pm join in for Solas: Awakening Ireland, the premiere of a magnificent short film that illuminates Ireland’s most beautiful rural landscapes and urban vistas in a spectacular lighting display.

Finally, stay to bid a farewell to St. Patrick’s Day 2021 with the Orchestra of Light at 9.30 pm, a surprise spectacle, never before seen in Ireland, recorded over the skies of Dublin.

We can’t celebrate together, but don’t forget the #RTÉVirtualParade in partnership with St. Patrick’s Festival is here to keep the whole island and indeed the world entertained on St. Patrick’s Day. People across Ireland and the globe will have the chance to share their home-parade with the world, using the hashtag #RTÉVirtualParade on their preferred social platform.

Over on RTÉ 1, at 6.30 pm there will be the much anticipated St. Patrick’s Festival Celebration. Host Baz Ashmawy invites you to feast on many of the St. Patrick’s Festival events that have been broadcasting over the last 6 days and nights, as well as some glorious brand new work specially commissioned by St. Patrick’s Festival for this programme.

Enjoy music from Soulé, one of Ireland's freshest young voices; watch a short film from award-winning performer Mark Smith; take pride in a specially commissioned poem from spoken word artist Stephen James Smith featuring young people from all 32 counties; Foil Arms & Hog bring belly-aching laughs with a new comedy sketch; a very special performance from the Hothouse Flowers, and so much more.

While we look forward to a time when Ireland commences the journey towards reopening and prepares to welcome the world to our beautiful, vibrant, island, this year St. Patrick’s Festival invites all our people of every age to celebrate from home. Doing this will show our support for the tireless work of our healthcare warriors and our frontline workers, who battle on every day to protect our people and lead us out of the pandemic.

St. Patrick’s Festival events can be watched on St. Patrick’s Festival TV (SPF TV), a dedicated online TV channel, and on TVs across Ireland on Oireachtas TV, which can be found on all TV provider platforms. The full SPF TV guide can be found here. Don't forget to use #stpatricksfestival to be part of the fun!