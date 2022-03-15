Head to Bethlehem, PA, this week and celebrate your Irish heritage with Sláinte Festival, in proud partnership with Donegal Square/ McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub.

This month Donegal Square, a unique Celtic gift shop and destination in Pennsylvania, is proud to be collaborating with ArtsQuest to host Sláinte, a four-day Irish culture experience from March 17-20.

Pennsylvania’s own Celtic group House of Hamill will kick off the festivities on St. Patrick’s Day, plus several bands will be arriving over from Ireland including Irish music group Lúnasa.

The festival will also include traditional food and whiskey pairings supervised by Neville Gardner, owner, and operator of Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar.

Sláinte Festival Highlights 2022

Have a toast to St. Patrick’s Day at the VIP whiskey tasting. Sample rare whiskeys Yellow Spot, Redbreast 21, Jameson 18, and Midleton Very Rare 2021 in a Sláinte souvenir Glencairn glass sourced from Scotland.

Food pairings will be served with each whiskey and the session will end with Irish Cream and shortbread. Patrons will also view an exclusive interview conducted by Neville Gardner, owner of Bethlehem’s Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, with Tim Campbell of the Saint Patrick Centre in North Ireland, who will be at the site of St. Patrick’s grave.

No celebration is complete without Guinness! Sample eight different varieties of products and get your pint personalized, quite literally, with your face drawn on the head of a Guinness. Guests will walk away with a full pint of Guinness, along with a special pint glass and Guinness swag.

Top off the last morning of Sláinte with a traditional Irish Breakfast, featuring music from House of Hamil.

Enjoy Red Stag’s Farl and Irish Soda bread, along with eggs, pork and turkey sausage, white and black pudding, rashers, griddle tomato, and potato pancakes. Coffee, tea, water, and assorted juices are also included, and the bar will be serving Irish drink specials.

Young musicians can enter the first annual Sláinte Youth Fiddle Competition and be in the chance to win prizes for top performances in their age group including a gift voucher to Donegal Square worth up to $100. Recording of the competition will also be made available, so participants will have access to a high-resolution recording of their fiddle playing!

You can also check out Donegal Square's website and visit their bricks and mortar store at 534 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018.