Scythian will be performing via live stream tonight, August 21!

Scythian is back for another rousing live stream performance tonight, August 21, and you can tune in right here on IrishCentral and over on our Facebook page beginning at 7:30 pm EST!

For tonight's show, entitled "Scythian Quaranstream: This One Goes to Eleven!" Scythian will be joined by none other than the Irish group JigJam and the US-based Hussey Brothers for what's sure to be an evening of great music and entertainment.

Scythian Quaranstream XI Welcome to the Scythian Quaranstream, Ep. XI! This one goes to ELEVEN! Tips appreciated - Venmo @ScythianMusic or PayPal CD@ScythianMusic.com Thank you so much for joining us! ENJOY THE SHOW! This live stream is brought to you by MusikFest, IrishCentral.com, Pittsburgh Irish Fest, Michigan Irish Fest, Dayton Celtic Festival, Iowa Irish Fest, Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival, Appaloosa Music Festival, Irish American Heritage Center, Annapolis Irish Fest, Indy's Irish Fest, The WharfDC, All Annapolis, Tellus360, Beech Mountain Resort, Brightbox Theater, Brightside Theater, StevieRees.com, Leonardo's Coffeehouse Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 21 août 2020

IrishCentral is delighted to have partnered with Scythian for several of their previous live stream shows during quarantine - you can watch back on their June 13 performance here:

Scythian Quaranstream EP. VI - Birthday ExtravaDANza!!! Welcome to the Scythian Quaranstream, Ep. 6! This live stream is brought to you by Pittsburgh Irish Festival, IrishCentral.com, Musikfest, Appaloosa, Irish American Heritage Center, Michigan Irish Festival, Iowa Irish Fest, Cleveland Irish Fest, Dayton Celtic Fest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots, District Wharf, Leonardo’s Coffeehouse, Dida’s Distillery, Winchester Ciderworks, and Spelunker’s! Tips appreciated - Venmo @ScythianMusic or PayPal CD@ScythianMusic.com Thank you so much for joining us! Publiée par Scythian sur Samedi 13 juin 2020

About Scythian

Scythian came together over 12 years ago when a bunch of college buddies started playing Celtic music in the streets. The band has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit.

They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”

Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian from the start has been a search and love for the “old-time, good-time music” of many cultures.

