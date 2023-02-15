The search for the 2023 International Rose of Tralee and Rose Escort of the Year officially began on Tuesday, February 14.

With Rose Selections taking place across 32 centres nationally and worldwide, 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy, RTÉ Rose of Tralee presenter Daithí Ó Sé, and Rose Escort of the Year Shane McHugh have officially launched the search for the 2023 International Rose of Tralee.

The 2022 Kerry Rose, Éadaein O’Connell, from Glenderry, Co Kerry, was also on hand to welcome Rachel Duffy back to the Kingdom and launch the search for this year’s Roses.

Applications are now open at RoseOfTralee.ie.

The launch on Tuesday took place by the Rose of Tralee Statue by the Rose Garden in Tralee Town Park, Co Kerry. The statue is a tribute to the original Rose of Tralee, Mary O’Connor, along with her beloved, William Pembroke Mulchinock.

The 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 18th – 22nd. Ireland’s flagship family festival, the Rose of Tralee International Festival continues to grow in popularity with more than 100,000 enjoying all that was on offer across the five-day event. Now, as organizers prepare to do it all again in 2023, the search is on at home in Ireland and abroad to find this year’s Roses and Rose Escorts.

Over the coming months, Rose of Tralee Regional Selections will take place in towns and cities across Ireland and all over the world. Every Rose that is selected to represent her county, city, or country will enjoy a nationwide Rose Tour, showcasing attractions and communities right across Ireland, before arriving in Tralee for five fun-filled days of parades, gala functions, community events, entertainment, the televised Rose Selection nights and much more.

2023 International Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy is encouraging anyone interested in taking part to join her this year: “It’s great to be here launching the 2023 festival with Daithí – I have so many special memories here in Tralee and it has become a home away from home for me.

"The one thing I can say to any young woman interested is ‘go for it and apply!’

"The Rose of Tralee International Festival has truly been the most incredible experience so far and it’s a brilliant opportunity to connect with other women and represent your community on a national stage. I am so grateful for all the lifelong friends and memories I have made on this journey. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

RTÉ Rose of Tralee presenter Daithí Ó Sé was on hand with Rachel Duffy to launch this year’s search for Roses and Rose Escorts: “We’re here in Tralee today at the Rose Garden and you can’t see any roses, no colour at all. If you come here in August, it will be full of colour, full of people and full of real Roses as well!

"We are launching the International Rose of Tralee Festival search for 2023 today here in Tralee and I’m absolutely delighted to be back home in my own county. We do have one real Rose here, however – and that’s Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy and if you’d like to be her, well get your entries in.

"We’re going to have so much fun back here in Tralee in August. The streets are going to be full – full of colour, full of people and full of craic! I hope to see everyone there.”

Tribesman Shane McHugh, the 2022 Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year, said: “Well, what a year it’s been so far! I’ve travelled the four corners of Ireland, clocking the miles. I’ve gone abroad to Frankfurt and I am heading to America for St Patrick’s Day – it’s been one of the best years of my life.

"The key takeaway for me has been the lifelong friendships made (not to mention the couches around the world I can crash on!) What a year it’s been. All I can say is, lads get your applications in!”

About the Rose of Tralee International Festival

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is a celebration of Irish culture and heritage, connecting the global Irish community. The Festival is supported by over 70 Rose Centres globally in Ireland, the UK, Europe, Middle East, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, with centres selecting a Rose bi-annually, such that 32 Roses enjoy everything that the Festival has to offer each year.

The five-day festival culminates in the selection of the International Rose of Tralee, a year-long ambassador role for the woman who will represent Ireland and the Festival, both locally and around the world.

Ireland’s flagship family festival, the Rose of Tralee Festival plays host to five days and nights of parades, gala functions, community events, entertainment, televised Rose Selection nights and much more. The 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 18th – 22nd.

Rose Escorts

Candidates will be invited for an interview in April, with the successful gentlemen taking part in the famous team-building Boot Camp in June where they will enjoy some of Kerry’s most stunning locations and attractions. The Rose Escorts will then play an integral role in the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August supporting not only the Roses, but the wider Festival Team. Some of the highlights will include the Gala Rose Ball, Festival Parades, and a week packed full of entertainment. One of the 32 Rose Escorts will also be announced as the Rose Escort of the Year live on RTÉ television by Daithí Ó Sé.