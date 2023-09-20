This October, Queen's University Belfast will travel to the USA for a week of brilliant and insightful public events.

Queen's University Belfast would like to invite you to join them in Washington D.C. and Boston for a series of free events from 2-5 October, which includes documentary screenings, fascinating symposiums, and panel discussions on Northern Ireland's history and future.

The week of engagements and public events led by the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy, and Politics is a follow-up to the successful ‘Agreement 25’ conference at the Queen’s campus in April 2023, marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"The Agreement" Documentary & Screenings

Monday, 2 October, 6 pm - 8:45 pm EDT / NYU Brademas Center, Washington D.C.

Thursday, 5 October, 5 pm - 8 pm EDT / The University of Massachusetts Boston

Enjoy an exclusive screening of "The Agreement" documentary and a panel discussion with academics from Queen’s.

"The Agreement" examines the negotiations leading up to and the aftermath of the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in April 1998 and the referendum that followed six weeks later.

Produced by Fine Point Films for RTÉ in association with Queen’s and Northern Ireland Screen, the landmark documentary is presented by Miriam O’Callaghan.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with academics from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, and the School of Law. Drinks and nibbles will be provided.

Register your place here.

Symposium on Divided Societies - Difficult Pasts: Difficult Presents. Conversations on History and its Uses in the Public Space

Tuesday, 3 October, 10 am - 4:30 pm EDT / School of International Service, Washington D.C.

A symposium co-hosted by the Centre for Public History at Queen’s University Belfast, the School of International Service, and the Public History department in the College of Arts and Sciences at American University.

This one-day symposium will explore the uses and abuses of the past with a particular focus on divided societies and marginalized communities. It will explore the ways in which history can be weaponized in the public space or used to privilege particular versions of the past, but will also examine many of the ways in which public engagement with history can serve to amplify marginalized voices and address division and inequalities in today’s societies.

Register your place here.

Panel Discussion: Where Next for Northern Ireland?

Wednesday, 4 October, 5 pm - 7 pm EDT / Boston College

This event, hosted by Boston College, will bring together scholars from different disciplines at Queen’s University Belfast to discuss the relative success of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in ending the conflict in the region, but also the limited effects of the peace process in reconciling the two main communities there.

In addition, it will consider the renewed debate about Northern Ireland’s constitutional future post-Brexit, and the issue of dealing with the region’s troubled past, which also remains a divisive subject.

Register your place here.

Queen's University Belfast is a leading institution on the island of Ireland. Founded in 1845 as one of three 'Queen's Colleges' on the island, Queen's is now ranked in the top 200 universities in the world.