The O’Malley Clan Association USA Chapter is pleased to announce a special quarterly meeting featuring The Honorable Kevin O’Malley, former United States Ambassador to Ireland.

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time via Zoom.

Ambassador O’Malley will share his perspectives on serving as the United States Ambassador to Ireland, as well as discuss current issues facing the Irish government and the continuing relationship between Ireland and the United States.

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The evening will honor former O’Malley Clan Chieftain and former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, who will debut a new musical composition entitled “On an Island.” His performance will provide a special musical highlight to an evening celebrating O’Malley heritage, Irish culture, and the connections that unite the O’Malley Clan around the world.

Don O’Malley, Chieftain of the O’Malley Clan, will provide an update on the upcoming O’Malley Clan Gathering, which will take place June 18–20, 2027, in Sneem, County Kerry, Ireland. The gathering will provide members of the Clan and their families with an opportunity to come together in Ireland to celebrate their shared heritage and strengthen connections within the O’Malley community.

The O’Malley Clan Association USA Chapter warmly invites Clan members, their families, friends, and anyone interested in Irish heritage and culture to participate in this special evening. The program promises an engaging combination of history, current affairs, music, heritage, and fellowship. Please mark your calendars and join us for an evening to listen, learn, connect, and enjoy a few laughs along the way.

The O’Malley Clan Association USA Chapter is dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of O’Malley family heritage, Irish history, culture, and traditions.

The USA Chapter provides opportunities for members and friends of the Clan to connect with one another, learn more about their Irish roots, and participate in activities that strengthen the bonds between O’Malley descendants in the United States and Ireland.

The Zoom meeting link is available through the O’Malley Clan Association USA Chapter website: www.omalleyclan.ie/us-chapter/

For additional information, please contact Cormac O’Malley, Sean O’Malley, or Kathleen Carr at [email protected]