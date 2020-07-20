Mick Flannery and SON (aka Susan O'Neill) feature in Tuesday's‘Courage’ live stream concert presented by Other Voices

Mick Flannery, veteran alternative folk musician, will be joined by Irish singer-songwriter SON (aka Susan O'Neill) on Tuesday, July 21 for a live performance from the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork City.

The performance, the next installment of the 'Courage' series presented by Other Voices, will be live-streamed here on IrishCentral as well as over on our Facebook page on Tuesday, July 21 at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST.

Read More: WATCH: Irish music and dance performance live from Connemara!

About Mick Flannery

An award-winning, double-platinum selling Irish artist, Mick Flannery’s latest self-titled album debuted at number one in July 2019. He was recently shortlisted for the RTE Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year 2019 and premiered his musical “Evening Train” (based on his album of the same title) in June 2019 at Everyman Theatre in Cork, Ireland.

While County Cork singer-songwriter Mick Flannery is outwardly reserved his songs are fluent in expressing layered aspects of the human condition, its flaws, triumphs, and general uncertainty. He began to write songs as a teenager in his home of Blarney, County Cork. As musical influences from albums by the likes of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell, and Tom Waits seeped into his creative DNA, Mick absorbed, learned and honed the craft that would send him on his way into the world. Flannery is currently working on a duet album with fellow Irish artist and newcomer Susan O'Neill, to be released in 2021.

You can learn more about Mick Flannery on his website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About SON (Susan O’Neill)

A critically acclaimed performer, and a member of King Kong Company, SON - aka Susan O’Neill – is one of Ireland’s brightest emerging talents. Her first album ‘Found Myself Lost’ was one of Hot Press magazine’s ‘Albums of the Year’ and garnered her a number of opportunities, including joining Sharon Shannon on her sold-out tour of Australia and New Zealand. SON has recently been collaborating with multi-platinum, award-winning artist, Mick Flannery, whom she recently released a duet, “Baby Talk,” to rave reviews. In promotion of the song, SON and Flannery have made several late-night talk-show appearances as well as having announced joint tour dates.

You can learn more about SON on her website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About ‘Courage’ from Other Voices

‘Courage’ is a new project that delivers uplifting, inspiring performances from brilliant artists to the public during the COVID-19 crisis. Courage will beam these performances directly into homes across the nation, from a number of iconic cultural locations. Its goal is to provide essential cultural output during this period. Music collapses distance in this time of isolation, it gives us courage, consolation, and brings us together.

Performances will take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights and will be made available worldwide, free of charge, thanks to the support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, RTÉ, and IMRO. Courage series one is currently being shown on RTÉ 2 Thursdays at 23:30.

Speaking of the project Minister Madigan said: “Building on the phenomenal success of the original Courage program with a reach of over 2.7m, I am delighted to support this new initiative of live-streamed performances from some of our best-known heritage sites.

"The outpouring of wellbeing created by the first series of performances will no doubt be carried through Courage 2 and reminds us that culture lifts us up beyond circumstance and challenges and is vital to the core of our collective humanity.”

IMRO Chief Executive Victor Finn said: “In times of crisis we often turn to music creators and artists for their unique ability to interpret and reflect on the world in which we live. Music is a collective experience that can overcome physical distance and is the perfect antidote to the growing sense of alienation and isolation we have all felt in recent times – even more so, now we are being asked to actively practice social distancing.

"The Other Voices’ Courage series brings some of our finest Irish music creators to the world stage from a number of unique locations around Ireland in what we hope will be inspiring and unforgettable performances.”

Other Voices founder and director Philip King said: “We are delighted to present this second season of Other Voices Courage as part of the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is about bringing people together through music and recognizing the essential and powerful contribution that artists continue to make to our lives. We are inspired by the response here in Ireland and globally to the first season of Other Voices Courage, and our artists and crews have helped to bring beauty, solace, strength and a sense of belonging to people at this time of national and global crisis - is ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine.

"The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has played a leading and imaginative role in making it possible for our artists and crews to work together to create and present Other Voices Courage.”

Courage has been curated by the team that produces Other Voices and is funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, RTÉ, and IMRO.

In order to comply with the protection of public health, the Courage project has been designed to minimize travel, contact, and proximity for performers and crew. Producers are using the same protocols as film and television crews who continue to work and provide essential public service during this pandemic. This means using rigorous procedures and processes that comply fully with the Irish Government's regulations and restrictions.

Because of public health regulations, there can be no live audience in the locations where we film the artists, and the only people in the locations will be artists and strictly essential crew.

You can learn more about Other Voices on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

Mick Flannery and SON perform live from Cork City on Tuesday, July 21 at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST - tune in here!