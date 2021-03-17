While many of us will again be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day from the safety and comfort of our own homes, that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy the magic of a traditional Irish music session live from an Irish pub!

To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, the Roadside Tavern Gastro Pub in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare is live-streaming a series of performances that have been specially curated by owner and master brewer Peter Curtin.

IrishCentral is delighted to be teaming up with The Roadside Tavern to bring you their special St. Patrick’s Day live music event on Wednesday, March 17 beginning at 1 pm EST / 5 pm GMT over on the IrishCentral Facebook page.

The virtual St. Patrick’s Day festivities from Co Clare this Wednesday will feature five hours of live Irish music from North Clare musicians including:

Liam Kelly and Oisín Marsh

Michael Hynes and Johnny Conlon

Charles Monod and Adrian Lyons

Blackie O'Connell and Cyril O'Donoghue and Sarah Clarke

Christy Barry of the Doolin Music House and James Devitt

Each performer will receive an appearance fee from The Roadside Tavern and viewers are welcome to make a voluntary donation online which will be shared among the group. The musicians will really appreciate it!

Technical support is being provided by Kevin Hegarty and Lou Merkel. In keeping with the current restrictions, social distancing will be adhered to at all times and hand sanitisers will be in place. There will be only one set of performers on-site at a time. No alcohol will be for sale, on display, or consumed.

Owner Peter Curtin says: “Since it opened in 1865, The Roadside Tavern has attracted talented musicians from all corners of the globe.

"Visiting and in-residence musicians have included Micilín Conlon, Oliver Tennyson, Tommy Peoples, The Fureys, Ted Furey, Michael and Seamus Hynes, Micho Russell, Gussie Russell, Seán Tyrrell and many more.

“This is the second St Patrick’s Day in my living memory that won’t see the pub thronged with locals and tourists. However, I am heartened that today’s technology means that I can do something to support struggling artists during this challenging time and that a worldwide audience can enjoy the ambiance of the Roadside Tavern from afar.”

About The Roadside Tavern

The Roadside Tavern in Lisdoonvarna is a world-famous Clare pub. It sprung up with Lisdoonvarna in the mid 19th century. The pub was established by a local landlord, Pierce Creagh.

It was bought in 1893 by Christopher Curtin, a baker by trade. He married Nora and they expanded the business to include a bakery. The arrival of the West Clare Railway into Ennistymon heralded a new era for Lisdoonvarna as a holiday destination and it also allowed the Curtins to develop a sideline as wholesale butter merchants.

Nora and Christopher ran the business together until 1944 when they handed it over to the youngest son, John, and his newlywed wife, the former Mary Monahan from Clonroad, Ennis.

They had difficult times ahead with the post-war depression years. Nevertheless, the business survived and Peter says that Roadside is now the only true pub in Lisdoonvarna, the rest are hotels and lounge bars. Peter's father died a good many years ago and his mother died in more recent times. As well as the pub, Peter runs the nearby popular Burren Smokehouse and is a keen local historian.

The Roadside Tavern is a well-known venue for traditional music for well over a hundred years. Many well-known names have entertained the patrons of the Roadside down the years to the present. They include Christy Moore, Davy Spillane, Tommy Peoples, the Fureys, Seán Tyrrell, Paul Dooley, Christy Barry, Mickaleen Conlon, Sharon Shannon, and many more.

Many famous people have passed through the Roadside Tavern over the years. On the walls are many photographs, posters, illustrations, and musical instruments which gives a wonderful living history of the North Clare area and the Roadside Tavern itself.

You can learn more about The Roadside Tavern on its website and Facebook page.

Tune into The Roadside Tavern's live Irish music session for St. Patrick's Day on the IrishCentral Facebook page this Wednesday, March 17 at 1 pm EST / 5 pm GMT!