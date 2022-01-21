"The Streets of New York" at the Irish Repertory Theatre has been praised by critics and this week is your last chance to buy tickets and see it for yourself!

An adaption of Dion Boucicault's "The Streets of New York" is currently lighting up the stage for a final week at the Irish Repertory Theatre, the award-winning Off-Broadway home for Irish and Irish-American drama in New York City.

Until this Sunday, January 30, 2022, grab your tickets for this classic melodrama first staged in 1857, that pulls from the rich tapestry of America's pre-Civil War history, yet could have been ripped from today's headlines.

Tickets to "The Streets of New York" are available here. If you're 35 and Under, you can avail of $25 tickets for every Irish Rep production by joining the young patron program, GreenSeats.

Since its launch last December, "The Streets of New York" has gained rave reviews including from the likes of The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

Describing The Irish Rep Theatre as "New York’s finest off-Broadway theater", The Wall Street Journal wrote, "A terrific cast, a glittering little harp-dominated chamber orchestra, very fine sets by Hugh Landwehr and costumes by Linda Fisher... Come see this one, and make ready to smile broadly under your mask."

While The New York Times chose "The Streets of New York" as a Critic's Pick describing the performance as "a pleasurable escape, for a tuneful two-plus hours, into a quasi-cartoon version of old New York, where the virtuous struggle and the villainous thrive."

"The Streets of New York"

The story begins during The Panic of 1837 when banks were failing all over New York and corrupt banker Gideon Bloodgood is about to empty his bank and abscond.

A dastardly deed occurs – witnessed by a lone clerk – and his bank is saved. Fast-forward 20 years to The Panic of 1857 and the chickens come home to roost. The Streets of New York is indeed a tale of two cities where power and wealth live alongside poverty and hunger.

Sound familiar? Boucicault’s 19th Century world fits right into our 21st with its darkness and restrictions. But our story, with its heartfelt music and songs, fills our stage with hope and the victory of the power of good. One day soon, we will surely be headed in that light-filled direction.

The Streets of New York features a highly-acclaimed cast including Amy Bodnar (Oklahoma!) as Susan Fairweather, Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) as Alida Bloodgood, Richard Henry (Kiss My Aztec!) as Dermot Puffy, and many more.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 3 pm and 8 pm; Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm.

Located in New York City, the Irish Repertory Theatre stages the works of Irish and Irish-American classic and contemporary playwrights, encouraging the development of new work focused on the Irish and Irish-American experience, and producing the work of other cultures interpreted through the lens of an Irish sensibility.

The Streets of New York finishes its limited run on January 30, 2022, grab your tickets here. You can also follow Irish Repertory Theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.