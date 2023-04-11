Ladies AOH is proud to launch the publication of "Trasna na dTonnta - Cross Atlantic Women Reflect on the Good Friday Agreement" this Saturday, April 15.

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) will be traveling to Ireland this month to attend the Global Irish Forum in Dublin and also to present Freedom for All Ireland donations to various groups in Northern Ireland.

The LAOH Freedom for All Ireland Committee has provided financial aid to charities and agencies that encourage cross-community cooperation, economic development, social change, cross-border collaborations, Irish history, and language education, nationalist infrastructure maintenance and construction efforts, and Irish unification initiatives based on peace and justice for all throughout Ireland.

In addition to financial support, members of this Committee are advocates sharing information to support the full implementation of all parameters of the Good Friday Agreement.

Trasna na dTonnta - Across the Waves Women’s Reflection on the Good Friday Agreement

The LAOH is also honored to collaborate with Relatives for Justice on a special project to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The publication of "Trasna na dTonnta - Across the Waves Women’s Reflection on the Good Friday Agreement" features women on both sides of the Atlantic that were advocates for peace and social justice issues in the North of Ireland.

The public launch of this publication will be held this Saturday, April 15, at 3:00 PM at Áras Uí Chonghaile in Belfast. Speakers include John Finucane, MP, Margaret McGuinness, daughter of Peter McGuinness, and Kathleen Savafe from the LAOH. Please RSVP info@relativesforjustice.com if you wish to attend.

Women need to be remembered for their role in history. This publication will be one that historians will value in their research on this period of Irish history.

To learn more about Ladies AOH, visit their website. You can also kepe up to date with them on Facebook.