The ‘Courage’ live stream series presented by Other Voices in Ireland returns tomorrow, June 23, and you can tune in right here on IrishCentral!

Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow will be joined by Irish musician Maija Sofia, for a live performance from Kilruddery House and Garden in Bray, Co Wicklow on Tuesday, June 23 for the first episode of the second series of Other Voices' 'Courage' live stream show.

The James Vincent McMorrow & Maija Sofia performance will be live-streamed courtesy of Other Voices and will be featured here on IrishCentral as well as over on our Facebook page as part of our ongoing IrishCentral Happy Hour series. The show begins on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST.

About James Vincent McMorrow

Over the last decade, Dublin-born McMorrow has established himself as a multi-faceted songwriter with a vast spectrum of styles. He sings, produces, plays everything, and has a network of collaborators that stretches around the world. He’s crafted a home for himself in the worlds of hip-hop and textured R&B, and he even worked on Drake’s 2016 album, 'Views.' It’s fair to say his early days of being pigeon-holed as an ‘indie folk singer-songwriter’ are long dead. He’s remained resolutely independent this whole time, self-financing his artistic ambition.

But for his new record, Grapefruit Season, McMorrow felt it was time to push things up a level. His internal journey of the last ten years underpins the lyrics of the album.

“I have more responsibilities, people and expectations around me than ever, and the world is constantly telling me to change and grow as a person,” he explains. “But I don’t feel any more responsible or capable than I did when I was 18 years old. The record is about embracing the idea that it’s okay to not have things figured out. It’s about embracing the chaos and belligerence of life, rather than bending or changing yourself to suit what society expects of you."

For the duration of the series, artists will be asking the viewer to donate what they can to a charity of their choice. James Vincent McMorrow has chosen to highlight UNICEF: "No place in Yemen is safe for children, who are caught up in the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Health systems are collapsing, medicine, clean water and food are in short supply. 12 million children need urgent help. Every ten minutes a child dies from preventable causes.

"Now, with the arrival of Covid-19, the country's already fragile systems are on their knees. Without healthcare and nutrition services, many thousands more children could die." UNICEF is on the ground in Yemen, working to save children's lives.

Visit UNICEF to learn more or to donate.

You can learn more about James Vincent McMorrow on his website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About Maija Sofia

Maija Sofia Makela is a musician and writer from rural Co Galway. Her uniquely striking debut album 'Bathtime', a collection of songs exploring the female experience throughout art, history, and folklore, was released in November 2019 through Trapped Animal Records to unanimous praise across Irish and UK media. It was nominated for the prestigious RTE Choice Award Irish Album of the Year and was described in the Sunday Times as "quietly breathtaking [...] the arrival of a unique new voice."

You can learn more about Maija Sofia on her website, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

About ‘Courage’ from Other Voices

‘Courage’ is a new project that delivers uplifting, inspiring performances from brilliant artists to the public during the COVID-19 crisis. Courage will beam these performances directly into homes across the nation, from a number of iconic cultural locations. Its goal is to provide essential cultural output during this period. Music collapses distance in this time of isolation, it gives us courage, consolation, and brings us together.

Performances will take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights and will be made available worldwide, free of charge, thanks to the support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, RTÉ, and IMRO. Courage series one is currently being shown on RTÉ 2 Thursdays at 23:30.

Speaking of the project Minister Madigan said: “Building on the phenomenal success of the original Courage programme with a reach of over 2.7m, I am delighted to support this new initiative of live-streamed performances from some of our best-known heritage sites.

"The outpouring of wellbeing created by the first series of performances will no doubt be carried through Courage 2 and reminds us that culture lifts us up beyond circumstance and challenges and is vital to the core of our collective humanity.”

IMRO Chief Executive Victor Finn said: “In times of crisis we often turn to music creators and artists for their unique ability to interpret and reflect on the world in which we live. Music is a collective experience which can overcome physical distance and is the perfect antidote to the growing sense of alienation and isolation we have all felt in recent times – even more so, now we are being asked to actively practise social distancing.

"The Other Voices’ Courage series brings some of our finest Irish music creators to the world stage from a number of unique locations around Ireland in what we hope will be inspiring and unforgettable performances.”

Other Voices founder and director Philip King said: “We are delighted to present this second season of Other Voices Courage as part of the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is about bringing people together through music, and recognising the essential and powerful contribution that artists continue to make to our lives. We are inspired by the response here in Ireland and globally to the first season of Other Voices Courage, and our artists and crews have helped to bring beauty, solace, strength and a sense of belonging to people at this time of national and global crisis - is ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine.

"The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has played a leading and imaginative role in making it possible for our artists and crews to work together to create and present Other Voices Courage.”

Courage has been curated by the team who produce Other Voices and is funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, RTÉ, and IMRO.

In order to comply with the protection of public health, the Courage project has been designed to minimise travel, contact, and proximity for performers and crew. Producers are using the same protocols as film and television crews who continue to work and provide essential public service during this pandemic. This means using rigorous procedures and processes that comply fully with the Irish Government's regulations and restrictions.

Because of public health regulations, there can be no live audience in the locations where we film the artists, and the only people in the locations will be artists and strictly essential crew.

You can learn more about Other Voices on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

James Vincent McMorrow and Maija Sofia's performance for Other Voices' second series of 'Courage' will be streamed live tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST - tune in here!

