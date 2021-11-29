Ireland’s Edge returns to Dingle, Co Kerry alongside Other Voices to present Altered States / Idir Eatarthu on November 30 and December 1.

Ireland’s Edge, the multidisciplinary series from the creative minds behind Other Voices and South Wind Blows, will be returning to Dingle, Co Kerry, both in-person and online to present Ireland’s Edge - Altered States / Idir Eatarthu.

Following a live, in-person event on November 27, the premier ideas forum returns with two special online broadcasts airing Tuesday, November 30 and Wednesday, December 1 at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST. These broadcasts will be free to view on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

IrishCentral is delighted to again be teaming up with Other Voices and Ireland’s Edge to bring you these live stream events right here on IrishCentral and over on our IrishCentral Facebook page.

Delighted to publish timetables for our two very special online events next week, on Tuesday 30 November and Wednesday 1 December. These streams will be available on Facebook and YouTube via Ireland's Edge and @OtherVoicesLive. Get cosy and tune in 📺⛰ pic.twitter.com/5rb4BslMIM — IRELAND'S EDGE (@IrelandsEdge) November 24, 2021

This year’s title Altered States / Idir Eatarthu is suggestive of a range of emotional and personal conditions, but also of the collective public, political and social circumstances arising out of our recent experiences as a people and a nation.

Ireland’s Edge takes these themes and explores them within the context of disinformation, data privacy, climate change, the housing crisis, cultural identity, place and much more in the company of some of Ireland’s, and the world’s, foremost thinkers, policy makers, innovators, commentators and artists.

Christopher Kissane, curator and presenter of Ireland’s Edge, said of the event: “Things look different from the Edge, and we are so excited to welcome guests and audiences back to Dingle, especially when there is so much to talk about.

"In-person, online, and on our podcast, we'll be exploring fake news, climate change, the housing crisis, and many of the other questions that have occupied all our minds during two tumultuous years that have altered our world so much.”

Ireland’s Edge - Altered States / Idir Eatarthu is kindly supported by our leading partner Intel Ireland, and further supported by Jones Engineering and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The line-up for Ireland's Edge - Altered States / Idir Eatarthu includes:

Séamas O'Reilly, writer and journalist

John Mulholland, Editor of the Guardian US

Áine Kerr, COO and co-founder, Kinzen

Orla Hegarty, Assistant Professor, School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy, UCD

Kerri Ní Dochartaigh, writer

Rob Curley, Architect, Planning & Housing Commentator

Roberta Murphy, Imperial Centre for Psychedelic Research

David Kenny, Associate Professor of Law, TCD

Brian MacCraith, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force and Future of Media Commission

Farah Elle, singer-songwriter

Dr Rory Hearne, Assistant Professor in Social Policy, Maynooth University

GAIKA, Multidisciplinary Artist

Niamh Regan, Musician and Performer

Dr Michael Dorsey, Sustainable Energy Investor and Member, Club of Rome

You can learn more about Ireland's Edge on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Read more The Known World - an Irish discussion on how we know what we know