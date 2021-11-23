Other Voices, celebrating 20 years, is heading back to its home in Dingle, Co Kerry this week for a four-day, live-streamed event that will feature live concerts in the Church of St. James as well as a number of performances from the IMRO Other Room.

IrishCentral is delighted to be teaming up with Other Voices to bring you these exciting livestreams right here on IrishCentral, as well as over on our IrishCentral Facebook page.

Thursday, November 25 (7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST)

Villagers / Sprints / Orla Gartland / Tebi Rex / David Keenan

Friday, November 26 (7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST)

John Grant / Rachael Lavelle / Mango X MathMan / Stevie Appleby

Saturday, November 27 (7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST)

Sam Fender / Kay Young / Aimée / Melts / (one more VERY special guest to be announced)

Sunday, November 28 (7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST)

Fontaines D.C. / Gemma Dunleavy / Sigrid / HousePlants / Brighde Chaimbeul / Damien Dempsey

This week's special live streams are available worldwide and free of charge thanks to the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, RTÉ, Tourism Ireland, Kerry County Council, IMRO + Jones Engineering.

Other Voices founder Philip King said: “We’re thrilled to welcome live audiences back to Dingle, that uplifting engagement between audience and artists is really at the heart of the live experience.

“We have some of the most brilliant musicians in the world making the pilgrimage to West Kerry and we have a gathering up of the new voices and artists who have written the emotional soundtrack to the Ireland of 2021. The artists and the crews that make them audible and visible are the heart of the matter and it’s a delight to celebrate their creativity and commitment. It’s going to be great.”

This week's live streams are part of the larger OVO20 lineup of events, which includes:

Other Voices Presents, live only on November 26 & 28

live only on November 26 & 28 Ireland's Edge, live on November 27 and online on November 30 & December 1

live on November 27 and online on November 30 & December 1 Banter at Other Voices , live only on November 27 & 28

, live only on November 27 & 28 Cogar, live only on December 1.

You can learn more about Other Voices on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube page. You can support Other Voices here on Patreon.