The Hudson Valley Irish Fest, an all-volunteer, community-based, and not-for-profit cultural event, is the finest day of Irish culture on the Hudson.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Hudson Valley Irish Fest returns on Saturday, September 23 from 11 am - 7 pm for a day of Irish music, arts, and entertainment.

Advance tickets are now available for a suggested donation of $10 - and kids are free!

Debuting on the HVIF's breathtaking, backdropped stage this year is the sensational singer-songwriter Darren Kiely, direct from Millstreet, Co Cork, and globetrotting virtuoso violinist, Daisy Jopling!

HVIF legends Shilelegh Law, as well as T. McCann Band, are also returning to help celebrate the festival's 15th anniversary, while Peekskill favorites Phineas and the Lonely Leaves are making their first-ever HVIF appearance.

Some surprise guests are in store as well! Artist appearance times will be shared closer to the date.

In observance of the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, a commemoration will be hosted at the Hudson Valley Irish Fest to honor the dearly missed 'Bard of the Hudson' Tim Murphy and HVIF founding officer Scott Metey. Tim and Scott’s friends will be accompanied by Joe Brady, longtime Fighting 69th Regimental Pipe Major, and HVIF's Massed Pipe Bands in a rendition of Tim’s song, "Firefighter’s Creed."

Elsewhere at the festival, the Jack McAndrew Memorial Traditional Tent will feature Irish recording artists Mary Courtney, Donie Carroll, Don Meade, and many more renowned traditional Irish musicians, while the Clan Na hÉireann School of Irish Dance Tent features talented local Irish dancers.

The spoken word tent will welcome the members of Irish American Writers & Artists and is moderated by author John Kearns with best-selling authors, historians, poets, storytellers, and historical displays. Special Guest Speaker this year is Dr. Ruan O’Donnell from the University of Limerick History Department.

Outstanding artists and craftspeople from Ireland and the Hudson Valley will also be showcased. Shari Crawford of 18th Century Toys and Games brings a unique interactive Children’s Area featuring costumes, storytelling, crafts, and other activities.

Tempting food trucks and refreshments from area restaurants and Irish products will also be available.

Dan Dennehy, founding chair, says: “Year-round planning goes into our Hudson riverside celebration of Irish and Irish American culture in Peekskill.

"The Fest, Irish Center, and Library provide high quality, affordable entertainment, educational and musical events for everyone.”

The Hudson Valley Irish Fest is made possible by community support, particularly from the men, women, and families of AOH Fighting 69th Regiment Peekskill Division 18 Westchester County Hibernians. The Consulate General of Ireland NY assists with an annual grant from the Emigrant Support Program of the Foreign Affairs Department.

The Hudson Valley Irish Fest 2023 runs from 11 am - 7 pm on Saturday, September 23 at Peekskill’s Riverfront Green Park. No coolers, glass bottles, or pets are permitted. Documented service dogs are welcome. Folding lawn chairs are welcome.

Visitors are encouraged to take MTA Metro-North’s Hudson Line to Peekskill train station, immediately adjacent to the beautiful Riverfront Green, and a beautiful one-hour ride along the Hudson River from Grand Central Terminal. Ample free parking is available.

To learn more about the Hudson Valley Irish Fest, head over to its website and Facebook page or contact Cathal McGreal, Hudson Valley Irish Fest Chair, at 914-804-0088 or cathalmcgreal@mac.com.