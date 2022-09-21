Kick off your Fall with a fun family day of Irish Culture on the Hudson!

The Hudson Valley Irish Fest returns to Peekskill’s Riverfront Green Park this Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm, rain or shine.

A community-based, all-volunteer, and not-for-profit cultural event, the Hudson Valley Irish Fest was established in 2009 to celebrate the rich Irish-American heritage in the Hudson Valley.

Dan Dennehy, founding chair of the Hudson Valley Irish Fest, says: “Year-round planning goes into our Hudson riverside celebration of Irish and Irish America culture in Peekskill. The Fest, Irish Center, and Library provide high quality, affordable entertainment, educational and musical events for everyone.”

This year, Celtic Cross, The Cunningham Brothers Band, Jameson’s Revenge, and T. McCann Band will perform on the breathtaking backdropped main stage, while a special 21st anniversary 9/11 commemoration will also be hosted by Tim Murphy and friends, accompanied by Joe Brady, longtime Fighting 69th Regimental Pipe Major, and our Massed Pipe Bands.

The Jack McAndrew Memorial Traditional Tent will feature Irish recording artists Mary Courtney, Donie Carroll, Don Meade, Liam O’Neill, and many more renowned traditional Irish musicians, while the Clan Na hÉireann School of Irish Dance Tent will showcase talented local Irish dancers.

There is an open seisiun ALL DAY in the Jack McAndrew Memorial Traditional Music Tent at the Hudson Valley Irish Fest! Don't forget to bring your tunes! Posted by Hudson Valley Irish Fest & Center on Sunday, September 18, 2022

The spoken word tent will feature the Irish American Writers & Artists and will be moderated by author and playwright John Kearns with best-selling authors, historians, poets, storytellers, and historical displays.

Outstanding artists and craftspeople from Ireland and the Hudson Valley will also be showcased. ‘18th Century Toys & Games‘ Shari Crawford brings a unique interactive Children’s Area featuring costumes, storytelling, crafts, and other activities.

Tempting food trucks and refreshments from area restaurants and Irish products will also be available on Saturday.

The suggested donation is $10 per person while ages 12 and under are free. No coolers or pets are permitted. Advance tickets are available here online at HudsonValleyIrishFest.com.

The Hudson Valley Irish Fest is made possible by community support, particularly from the men, women, and families of Peekskill Division 18 Westchester County Hibernians. The Consulate General of Ireland NY assists with an annual grant from the Emigrant Support Program of the Foreign Affairs Department, Dennehy notes.

Visitors are encouraged to take MTA Metro North’s Hudson Line to the Peekskill train station, immediately adjacent to the beautiful Riverfront Green, and a beautiful 1-hour ride along the Hudson River from GCT. Ample free parking is available.

To learn more about the Hudson Valley Irish Fest 2022, including offer details and directions, visit the Fest's website and Facebook page.

For more information about the Hudson Valley Irish Fest, Center, and Library, or contact Cathal McGreal, Hudson Valley Irish Fest Chair at (914) 804-0088 or cathalmcgreal@mac.com.