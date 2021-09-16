The 12th Annual Hudson Valley Irish Fest returns to Peekskill’s Riverfront Green Park on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The Hudson Valley Irish Fest was established in 2009 as a community-based, all-volunteer and not-for-profit cultural event, to celebrate the rich Irish-American heritage in the Hudson Valley.

The Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine. The suggested donation is $10 per person while ages 12 and under can attend for free. Advance tickets can be bought here.

On the breathtaking backdropped main stage The Cunningham Brothers Band, Niall & The Durty Nellies, T. McCann Band, Tara O’Grady, and a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Commemoration with Tim Murphy, his band Seisuin accompanied by Joe Brady, Fighting 69th Regimental Pipe Major and Massed Pipe Bands.

The Jack McAndrew Memorial Traditional Tent features Irish recording artists Mary Courtney, Donie Carroll, and many more renowned traditional Irish musicians. The Clan Na hÉireann School of Irish Dance Tent features talented local Irish dancers.

The spoken word tent features the Irish American Writers & Artists and is moderated by author John Kearns with best-selling authors, historians, poets, storytellers, and historical displays.

Outstanding artists and craftspeople from Ireland and the Hudson Valley are showcased. ‘18th Century Toys & Games‘ Shari Crawford, brings a unique interactive Children’s Area featuring costumes, storytelling, crafts, and other activities.

Tempting food trucks and refreshments from area restaurants and Irish products are available.

Dan Dennehy, founding chair, states, “We plan year-round for our Riverside celebration of Irish and Irish America culture in the Hudson Valley. After a break in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, the Fest, Irish Center, and Library continue to provide high quality, affordable entertainment, educational and musical events.”

The Fest is made possible by community support, particularly from the men, women, and families of Peekskill Division 18 Westchester County Hibernians. The Consulate General of Ireland NY assist with an annual grant from the Emigrant Support Program of the Foreign Affairs Department,” says Dennehy.

The Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The suggested donation is $10 per person while ages 12 and under can attend for free. Advance tickets can be bought here. No coolers or pets are permitted

Visit the Fest’s website and Facebook page for offer details and directions to the Fest, as well as many pictures of past events.

For more information about the Hudson Valley Irish Fest, Irish Center, and Library, contact Cathal McGreal, Hudson Valley Irish Fest Chair at (914) 804-0088 or cathalmcgreal@mac.com.