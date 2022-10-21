Gavin's Irish Country Inn is an all-inclusive Irish resort in the Catskills and this Fall they have a wide range of entertainment and packages available!

Head to the Great Northern Catskills this October and November and enjoy a getaway break at Gavin's Irish Country Inn. Their upcoming events are not to be missed and include Ger O'Brien's Irish Country & Jiving Fest (this weekend), midweek entertainment with Andy Cooney, and much more.

Ger O'Brien's Irish Country & Jiving Fest Weekend

Friday, October 21-Sunday, October 23

This weekend enjoy live Irish Country Music from the best artists in the USA, Canada and Ireland, including Marian Waldron, Tomas Jackman, Seamus Fitzsimmons and more!

Country Line & Jiving Workshops.

Two Night 5 Meal Package starting $249 pp, B&B $169 per night. Room only $149 per night.

Andy Cooney Celtic Halloween

Tuesday, October 25-Friday, October 28

3 nights accommodation with Andy Cooney and his band in the pub nightly.

Two breakfasts, Two dinners, and lunch at Gavin's Irish Country Inn's new sister location, Nellie’s in East Durham.

Round of Golf, Pumpkin Scone Making Workshop, and complimentary Pumpkin Martinis and Pumpkin Ale upon arrival! All starting at $249 per person!

Willie Lynch's Halloween Weekend

Friday, October 28-Sunday, October 30

Halloween Festivities.

Two packages starting at $249/adult $199/teen $99.

New York LAOH Pilgrimage Weekend

Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6

Two-night B&B Accommodation starting at $149 pp.

Fundraising Event at Gavin's Irish Country Inn's sister property Nellie’s on the Friday evening.

Gavin's Irish Country Inn

Gavin's Irish Country Inn was established in 1961 by Nellie and James Gavin and today is run by their granddaughter Bernadette Gavin-Palmieri and her husband Brian. Famous for their Irish bread, scones and home-cooked food, Gavin’s has also become well-known for its live music schedule packed with Irish and Irish-American musicians.

You can find more information about Gavin's Irish Country Inn on their website or book your stay by calling 518-634-2582. You can also follow them on Facebook.