You are invited to experience Gabriel Byrne's critically-acclaimed "Walking with Ghosts", available to stream worldwide on-demand this month.

Irish actor Gabriel Byrne's "Walking with Ghosts" brings to life his best-selling literary memoir on the stage in this deeply intimate performance, and now there's a chance for everyone to experience this astounding piece of theater.

Following a sensational sold-out run at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, the show will be available to watch on-demand worldwide from 26 February - 4 March.

Directed by Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the critics said Gabriel Byrne is "one of Ireland's finest performers at his very best" (★ ★ ★ ★ The Sunday Times) and described his performance as "captivating" (★ ★ ★ ★ Financial Times).

Standing alone on stage, Gabriel Byrne brings the audience on a journey through a reflection of his life. As a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, Byrne sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home, at the edge of a rapidly encroaching city.

Moving between sensual recollection of childhood in a now almost vanished Ireland and a commentary on stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway, he returns to his hometown to reflect on a life's journey.

By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, Byrne shares memories of his father's job in the Guinness brewery, the shocking death of a school friend, trips to Clerys in Dublin with his mother, his brief stint in the priesthood before moving on to his years as an actor in Hollywood.

Watch an excerpt from "Walking with Ghosts" here:

The renowned Irish actor has starred in more than seventy films. For his Broadway work, he has achieved three Tony nominations and for his television work, Byrne has been nominated for three Emmys.

He has also produced several films, including the Academy Award-nominated "In the Name of the Father" (1993). Since 2019, Byrne has starred in the hit TV series adaptation of "War of the Worlds".

