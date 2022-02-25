March in NYC brings the celebration of the best of Irish culture and this special World Music Institute (WMI) presentation is no exception.

Dervish and Eileen Ivers' UniVERSal Roots will line out for a special all-star Celtic performance at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in Manhattan on Saturday, March 5, presented by WMI.

Dervish, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award winner, is an ensemble that includes some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country’s best-known singers, Cathy Jordan.

Irish American Grammy Award winner Eileen Ivers, who the New York Times describes as “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin,” will also be performing. Ivers was a touring musician with Mick Moloney’s Green Fields of America, a founding member of Cherish the Ladies, and a former star of Riverdance. She will be joined by her band UnIVERSal Roots.

Tickets are now on sale for this special event from World Music Institute that will be hosted at the Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th St, Manhattan on Saturday, March 5. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets range in price from $35 to $55, with VIP tickets including preferred seating available from $75. Member benefits apply. (Please Note: Symphony Space has updated their Covid protocols to include a booster requirement.)

About World Music Institute

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

You can learn more about the World Music Institute on its website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Spotify, and YouTube pages.