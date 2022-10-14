"Demons: Good and Bad" will be a live streaming lecture by Prof. Julian Goodare (University of Edinburgh) from the Trinity College Long Room Hub, Dublin

From biblical times to contemporary US Christian nationalist movement, from Sufi mysticism to The Book of Revelation in Japanese computer games – international experts will gather in Trinity College Dublin later this month to share their research on the numerous and complex ways in which demons continue to live with and influence us today.

The conference, entitled ‘Demons: Good and Bad’, is organized by the School of Religion, Theology and Peace Studies and will be hosted in the Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute on October 27–28, 2022. The conference is free and open to the public.

Register for the free "Demons: Good and Bad" live stream taking place on October 27-28, 2022 here.

Programme highlights: