The Comeraghs Wild Festival returns to Co Waterford this year with new events and an action-packed schedule from July 6 to 9.

The celebration, now in its ninth year, will take place in the breathtaking Waterford terrain which stretches from the Copper Coast into the Comeragh Mountains and Nire Valley.

The beautiful mountainous region and surrounding coastal hinterland will be a hive of music, theatre, outdoor activity and family fun across four days.

This year's festival will include several new events such as a dawn hike in the mountains, comedy, a pilates beach retreat, a festive brunch and foraging followed by forest bathing! Festival revelers will also enjoy the first ever ‘Comeragh to the Coast Chorus’ which sees a local choir perform live in Durrow Tunnel on the Waterford Greenway.

Highlights of this year’s program also include an unmissable open air concert at Crotty’s Lake, live theatre, a local film, live music sessions and set dancing deep in the Comeragh Mountains. Thrill-seekers will revel in surfing sessions and mountain biking. Enjoy yoga in the woods, wellness events, woodland crafts for children, tours of stunning Curraghmore House & Gardens and so much more.

A little insight into SOME of the wonderful talent appearing as part of CW23. We have some old favourites back by... Posted by Comeraghs Wild Festival on Monday, May 22, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The authentic, community-focused festival which is funded and supported by Waterford City & County Council closes this year with a spectacular 50th Anniversary celebration with Gina & the Champions.

The band are back in Waterford where Gina performed for the first time for the nostalgic celebration at the newly-refurbished Dungarvan Town Hall, which now includes tiered seating. The closing event will also include special tributes to the late Dale Haze, a popular and proud local talent.

Festival Chair, Mary Flynn, said it will be hard to top last year’s Comeraghs Wild which drew record crowds to the region.

“We’ve added new events to broaden the festival’s appeal and there is a strong emphasis this year on celebrating and appreciating the flora and fauna of the Comeraghs and helping preserve it for future generations.

“Our concert at Crotty’s Lake will this year feature Alan Power & The Aftershocks; Ceol and The Backyard band. It’s a unique setting and Mary Coughlan was totally blown away when she performed there last year. Teas and coffees will be served and those attending are invited to bring along a picnic and make a night of it.

“We’re thrilled to have Ger Crotty on board for a 5km walk along Cleary’s Boreen in Portlaw and Michael Desmond joins us for a foraging walk for all the family. The Dying Days will be shown in the Heritage Centre in Portlaw and we’re delighted to also have Aisling Larkin on board for a Food Wellness Event in Nells in Rathgormack. There will be music storytelling and fun for all at The Getaway which now also includes glamping and pods.”

The Comeragh, Copper Coast and Nire Valley regions are exceptional and unspoilt and the Comeraghs Wild Festival showcases what makes them unique and special, she added.

“We’re proud to run the Comeraghs Wild Festival for a 9th year. While the Festival does draw people from outside this region, it also affords locals an opportunity to get out and about, try something different.

“This is a vast, varied region with magnificent beaches, amazing mountain terrain and some of the best walks, treks and outdoor facilities you’ll find anywhere in Europe. Since this Festival began we have lots more great places to eat and fantastic places to stay. Comeraghs Wild celebrates our history and our culture, our fantastic local food and long-standing traditions. We would encourage people across Waterford and beyond to have a look at the programme and join us for some fabulous indoor and outdoor events.”

For more information, visit ComeraghsWild.com.