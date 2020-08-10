Cara Dillon's 'Live at Cooper Hall' will be streamed live for free this Thursday, August 13

Cara Dillon, one of Ireland’s most celebrated folk artists, will be broadcasting her specially recorded performance this Thursday, August 13 and you’ll be able to tune into the show right here on IrishCentral and over on our Facebook page.

Cara's show, filmed from the intimate surroundings of Cooper Hall, a local performance space near Cara’s home in Frome, Somerset, will be streamed from Cara Dillon’s Facebook and YouTube pages beginning at 8 pm BST / 3 pm EST on August 13.

Thursday’s concert is intended as a gift to Cara’s fans, especially all of those who have missed out on the opportunity to see her perform due to the cancellation of tour dates since the COVID-19 crisis began, and she has tried to bring some of the magic of a live show to this online concert.

Cara will perform a selection of her most loved songs from across her catalog with pared-back, acoustic arrangements. She will be accompanied by her musical partner and husband Sam Lakeman on acoustic guitar and the venue’s exquisite Steinway grand piano. The themes of emigration and longing for home, which run through many of her songs, are more relevant than ever during these extraordinary times in which people are undergoing long periods of separation from family and friends.

Ahead of her August 13 show, Cara said: “These are extremely challenging times for those of us who are used to performing live regularly. I really depend on the energy and interaction that a live audience brings during a concert… but nevertheless, artists have got to adapt.

“For my first online show I wanted to recreate the experience of a proper performance setting, and with the support of a talented crew, try as much as possible to capture the essence of one of our more intimate duo concerts: the atmosphere and sound of the room and the staging and lighting. We’ve gone to great lengths to capture the concert in the highest quality available and I hope as many people as possible can watch from the comfort and safety of their homes, maybe with a glass of wine and smartphone on silent and escape the turmoil outside for a short while and lose themselves in the spirit of a live concert.”

Another significant part of Cara and Sam’s ambition to stage this concert was their desire to involve local crew and suppliers from within the entertainment sector, most of which have also not been able to work since lockdown began. In addition to using the beautiful venue and staff at Cooper Hall, which was also used by Cara and Sam during the recording of her most recent album, Wanderer, other crew members include Grammy-nominated audio engineer Dom Monks, who recorded recent online concerts for Laura Marling and Nick Cave, filmmakers Simon Whitehead, and Brendan Lines and local lighting supplier AML Group.

Cara said: “There has been a great feeling of positivity during this difficult time amongst the team we’ve assembled to produce this concert. We hope that everyone who watches can be reminded of how important it is to continue supporting the arts throughout this crisis, and that they’ll be inspired to get out and attend live music events again when it’s safe to do so.”

Following the online broadcast, the concert “Live at Cooper Hall” will be available to download. Full details are available on Cara Dillon’s website.

About Cara Dillon

Born in Dungiven in 1975, surrounded and infused with the rich cultural heritage of her native County Derry, Cara has risen to become one of the finest exponents of traditional Irish song anywhere in the world. Possessing a rare and unique voice that has been lauded since her very beginnings winning the All Ireland singing trophy aged only 14. Together with her husband and musical partner Sam Lakeman, she has successfully steered an eclectic musical path defying the typical pigeonholes that hinder most artists in her genre. Celebrated for entwining traditional and contemporary elements she has earned both commercial success and astonishing critical acclaim.

Recent years have seen her return wholeheartedly to her Irish roots creating fresh interpretations of traditional standards with stunning results. Her reach is truly global with fans to be found all over the world with her clear, Northern Irish voice even seducing giants such as Disney who, in 2010, asked her to sing the title song to the animated movie “Tinkerbell and the Great Fairy Rescue." She’s won many awards and accolades including “Album Of The Year” at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Meteor Music Award for “Best Irish Female," and Tatler’s “Woman Of The Year in Music” and has appeared in prestigious concert halls and at festivals the world over.

Always looking to introduce her voice and music to new listeners, Cara’s topped the charts with dance remixes, guest appearances, and, more recently, presented her songs with full orchestral backing bringing her music to an entirely new audience.

Whether she's singing her native traditional songs of lost love and emigration, or original compositions, you will be hard-pressed to find a more emotive and captivating performer. Cara Dillon is at the very top of her field and one has the feeling she'll remain there for a very long time.

You can learn more about Cara Dillon on her website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

Don't forget to tune into Cara Dillon's "Live at Cooper Hall" show this Thursday, August 13 at 8 pm BST / 3 pm EST!