The world’s largest Irish music festival will not physically take place this year, but the organization behind Milwaukee Irish Fest, CelticMKE, is hosting a live stream program called Milwaukee Irish Fest At Home, which is presented by CiderBoys Hard Cider.​

Milwaukee Irish Fest At Home will take place August 13 - 16, the weekend the festival would have been held. The live steam program will be infused with Celtic entertainment and culture for all ages!

The program will feature at home performances from Gaelic Storm, Altan, Wallis Bird, The Henry Girls, Eileen Ivers, We Banjo 3, Frogwater, The High Seas + many more, recorded archived shows from previous Irish Fests such as The Beatles - Celtic Style Tribute show from the 2017 Milwaukee Irish Fest and Liam Clancy’s show from his appearance at the 2005 festival, interviews with award-winning Irish authors, Irish language for beginners, cooking segments from Chef Brian McDermott (Donegal), Chef Padraic Og Gallagher (Dublin), and Chris Wiken from The Packing House (Milwaukee), three Celtic music power hours, a CiderBoys Hard Cider cocktail show, children’s entertainment, and much, much more.

Milwaukee Irish Fest At Home ​will act as a fundraising initiative for the organization. Milwaukee Irish Fest is the nonprofit’s signature fundraising event each year, and proceeds from the festival fuel CelticMKE’s efforts in driving their mission of preserving and promoting the Celtic culture throughout the Midwest and across the globe. Any donation helps! You can also support Milwaukee Irish Fest by shopping on their online merchandise store or by sharing the live stream posts!

The program will be available to tune in for ​free​ on Milwaukee Irish Fest’s ​YouTube​ channel, Facebook​ page, and on their website at ​irishfest.com/athome​.Save the date for Milwaukee Irish Fest At Home, August 13 - 16, and visit the website for more details.