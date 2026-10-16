People from across Ireland with a connection to the name Brigid are being called to Co Kildare, as a nationwide search gets underway ahead of a special celebration at The Curragh Racecourse on February 1, 2027, Brigid's Day.

Launched as part of the Brigid, Spirit of Kildare Festival, the Calling All Brigids campaign is inviting Brigids of all ages, including Bríds, Bridgets, Bridey and the many other variations and derivatives of the name, to make their way to the home of St Brigid and be part of a unique celebration inspired by one of Ireland’s most enduring female figures.

On Brigid’s Day, Brigids from across Ireland will come together at The Curragh Racecourse, with Pause for Peace at 12 noon at the heart of the day. The moment of reflection will invite those attending to pause together and send a message of peace from St Brigid’s home county of Kildare.

The day will also celebrate the Brigids who hold a special place in our lives, from friends and family to loved ones no longer with us, and the generations of women who have carried the name before.

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Following Pause for Peace, guests will enjoy a special musical performance and refreshments, and receive a commemorative keepsake to mark the occasion, with more details to be revealed in the lead-up to Brigid’s Day.

As an added treat, everyone attending the gathering at The Curragh Racecourse will also receive complimentary entry to the Japanese Gardens at the Irish National Stud on St. Brigid’s Day.

The national intergenerational gathering comes as Ireland prepares to mark its fifth St Brigid’s Day public holiday, first introduced in 2023 as the country’s first public holiday named in honour of a woman. Since then, Brigid’s Day has grown into a nationwide celebration of St Brigid, the arrival of spring and the women who have shaped Ireland’s history, culture and society.

Leading the call is Irish broadcaster and comedian Jennifer Zamparelli, who is encouraging Brigids in every corner of Ireland to get involved, register their place and join what is set to be a memorable Brigid’s Day celebration in Co Kildare.

Sonya Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, said: “The name Brigid holds a very special place in Ireland, carried by generations of women and deeply connected to one of the most important female figures in our history.

"Through Calling All Brigids, we want to celebrate that connection and bring people from all over Ireland together for what we hope will be a truly memorable Brigid’s Day.

“Whether you're Brigid, Bríd, Bridget, Bridey or another variation of the name, we would love you to join us at The Curragh on 1st February. This is about celebrating a shared name, the stories and generations behind it, and the remarkable legacy that continues to make Brigid so relevant today.”

Calling All Brigids will form part of the wider Brigid, Spirit of Kildare Festival 2027, which will take place across Co Kildare from Thursday, January 28 to Monday, February 1 next year. Building on the success of previous years, the festival will once again bring together a programme of music, arts, culture and community events celebrating the life and legacy of St Brigid, welcoming audiences from across Ireland and beyond.

To register for Calling All Brigids, anyone named Brigid, Bríd, Bridget, Bride, or a variation or derivative of the name can sign up online. All attendees must register for free individually.

For more information on Brigid 2027, visit SpiritOfBrigid.ie and follow Spirit of Brigid on social media channels.