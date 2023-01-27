There is an old saying “There’s room under Brigid’s cloak for everyone," and this is the inclusive theme for this year’s Brigid Festival Vancouver.

St. Brigid’s Day is Ireland's newest national holiday, the first Irish public holiday to celebrate a woman. In Vancouver, an exciting program is planned with a hybrid of virtual and in-person events.

Now in its fourth year, organizers of the Brigid Festival Vancouver are delighted to finally welcome back participants with several in-person events from February 1 through to February 4.

Tending the Flame of St. Brigid - February 1

"Tending the Flame of St. Brigid" on February 1 will open this year’s event with an official welcome from Cathy Geagan the Consul General of Ireland to Western Canada. This presentation will feature the Brigidine Sisters of Kildare.

When St. Brigid built her monastery and church in Kildare town, she kept a sacred fire burning from pre-Christian times invoking a goddess named Brigid. For centuries the nuns in Kildare tended the flame before it was extinguished in the sixteenth century.

The fire was re-lit at a ceremony in Kildare Market Square in 1993 and the Brigidine Sisters continue to tend this ancient flame in their spiritual retreat centre, Solas Bhríde.

// Tending the Flame of St. Brigid 📅 : Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2023

🕓 : 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

🌐 : https://t.co/nAECVN9AZe Ireland’s Consul General Vancouver Cathy Geagan welcomes the Brigidine Sisters of Kildare. *This event will take place online* — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 13, 2023

Irish Women Leaders in Business - February 2

On February 2, "Irish Women Leaders in Business," will feature a panel of four dynamic Irish businesswomen who work in industries ranging from hospitality and construction to leading-edge technology, and venture capital funding.

This after-work gathering on February 2 offers an opportunity to network, socialize and hear the stories of these remarkable women and to learn about their achievements. With so many young Irish arriving in Vancouver looking for work, this is a great opportunity to make new contacts.

// Laura Donnellan

We are pleased to announce that Laura Donnellan, will be joining us at the 2023 Brigid Festival Vancouver for the event 'Irish Women Leaders in Business.'

📅: Thur, Feb. 02, 2023

🕓: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PST

🌐: https://t.co/hIN4e1EVMt#BrigidFestVan2023 pic.twitter.com/LG21LIywDY — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 17, 2023

Irish Women's Network of BC welcomes Bridget Brownlow - February 3

The following morning the Irish Women's Network of BC will present a special coffee morning to welcome Bridget Brownlow who will be the keynote speaker the following day on February 4.

Bridget is the Coordinator of Experiential Learning: Peace, Reconciliation and Development at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and her work involves grassroots peace education and conflict resolution programming in Northern Ireland. In 2021 she was awarded the Irish Presidential Distinguished Service Award for Peace, Reconciliation and Development by President Michael D. Higgins.

// Irish Women’s Network of BC welcomes Bridget Brownlow (In Person Event) 📅: Fri, Feb 3, 2023

🕓: 10a.m. – 12p.m. PST

🌐: https://t.co/tuTQpAqCHf Special coffee morning to welcome Bridget Brownlow (In Person Event). *Tickets are limited, so register early.#BrigidFestVan2023 pic.twitter.com/YstpfeJ7hP — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 20, 2023

There's Room for Everyone Under Brigid's Cloak - February 4

The main event will be held on February 4 with a day-long showcase entitled "There's Room for Everyone Under Brigid's Cloak."

This day dedicated to Brigid will be held in the heart of downtown Vancouver and will feature Brigid cross-weaving, music, poetry, storytelling, hospitality, and much more.

Doors open at 11:30 am with registration and the heavenly strings of harpist Rebecca Blair. Hospitality with coffee and tea will be available as Irish Canadian artist Deirdre Keohane offers Brigid cross-weaving instruction.

Well-known west of Ireland storyteller Philomena Jordan will offer an entertaining insight into Brigid/St. Brigid. The Irish Women of the Diaspora return this year again with a performance reading led by SFU academic Dara Culhane.

Finally, following a candlelight procession at 4 pm, Irish Consul General Cathy Geagan will welcome keynote speaker Bridget Brownlow. The event will close with a reception and music by an all-female traditional music ensemble led by Ita Kane-Wilson.

// Bridget Brownlow We are pleased to announce that Bridget Brownlow, will be joining us at the 2023 Brigid Festival Vancouver as our keynote speaker on Feb 4th Feb and for an event alongside @IrishWomenNetBC on Fri 3rd Feb. 🌐 : https://t.co/akjqOLBYOU pic.twitter.com/TPJhNAjUYs — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 11, 2023

Registration for all events is free and everyone is welcome. To learn more information or to register for Brigid Festival Vancouver, visit BrigidFestivalVancouver.com.