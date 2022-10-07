Sign up now and travel virtually to Dublin's city center on Wed, Oct 19th at 12pm where you'll be brought on an hour-long tour with Our Travel Circle's experienced tour guide Dave.

Book now to join IrishCentral and Our Travel Circle as we tour Ancient Dublin on Wednesday, October 19th , 2022 at 12pm ET.

On the tour, we will visit St. Patrick's Cathedral named after St. Patrick who baptized Irish pagans to Christianity here in the 5th century. We will also visit the oldest library, oldest school, oldest working building Christchurch Cathedral, the oldest street, and even the oldest fish and chip shop as we stroll through the streets of Ancient Dublin. We will also visit Wood Quay the site of the first Viking settlement in Dublin City dating back to the year 840AD.

What to expect

Get ready for something special. We're traveling with no passport, no plane ticket and no luggage and yet you'll experience all the sights, sounds and stories with just your laptop, favorite snack and amazing guide. The tour will be live-streamed by your guide directly. While on the tour you’ll be able to see a full-screen video of your guide and their surroundings, and interact with them and other travelers.

Meet your tour guide - Dave

Dave is a native of Dublin and has worked as a tour guide in Dublin for the past two years. He lived in the United States for 25 years and on his return to Dublin he found that there was a lot about his city that was previously unknown to him, so he set about getting reacquainted with all things Dublin, its culture, history, and its people along with all its famous landmarks.

Dave's passion is tour guiding and showing off Dublin's fair city to visitors. Dave is also available for private tours, virtually or in person. It’s a special way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, holiday, or special occasion - or to add to an upcoming trip. Please reach out to Wowzitude and we will be happy to connect you.