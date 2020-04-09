Find out how to tune in and take part in Bingo Loco's "Late Late Loco" virtual party this Saturday!

Bingo Loco, Ireland's craziest bingo rave, is going virtual this Saturday with its "Late Late Loco" event in support of Irish charity Pieta House.

IrishCentral is delighted to be hosting Bingo Loco's "Late Late Loco" party here on our website as well as on our Facebook page from 8 pm GMT / 3 pm EST on Saturday, April 11 as part of the IrishCentral Happy Hour series.

Of course, you'll need a bingo card for Saturday's event, which you can download here. Even if you don't want to play bingo, you can still tune in for what's sure to be a solid dose of craic delivered straight to your living room.

(Please note - Bingo Loco is only suitable for viewers aged 18 and over)

Bingo Loco TV This Saturday at 8pm, Bingo Loco is broadcasting LIVE to your living room. Expect lots of laughs, some banging tunes, celebrity special guests (maybe even a live tune or two) and much more! Grab your bingo book here and make sure to tune in: https://m.me/bingolocoie?ref=get-bingo-card P.S: This stream will be in aid of Pieta House, we'll be posting the donation link during the stream. Publiée par Bingo Loco sur Jeudi 9 avril 2020

Bingo Loco first took its event virtual on March 28, which saw more than 40,000 people sign up to play. The virtual event raised an impressive €43,000 for The Mater Foundation, which supports Ireland's frontline healthcare workers.

You can watch back on the March 28 "Late Late Loco" event here to get you ready for Saturday's event:

The Late Late Loco Bingo Loco presents: The Late Late Loco. Our show will begin at exactly 8pm. Rules on how to join in will be explained during the show. Over 40,000 of you have signed up for bingo books which is now closed. If you didn't make the cut this time, relax and enjoy the show. Tonight's livestream is completely free. We ask for those of you who can afford it, please make a donation to Mater Foundation which directly supports those on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis: https://bit.ly/2JiJiJg We encourage anyone participating to send in photos/videos to live@bingo-loco.com and we'll be posting them throughout the show. Publiée par Bingo Loco sur Samedi 28 mars 2020

About Bingo Loco

Bingo Loco humbly describes themselves as "the runaway, bastard child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, conga lines, and dance-offs. The conventional Bingo Cartel don't like what we do. We don't care.

"We are bringing bingo kicking and screaming into a full-on party rave! We've got the ball's... the bingo balls to make your roar so loud you'll definitely lose your voice. Be prepared, you have been warned! Leave your Nan at home...or dress her in neon and drag her down!"

While Bingo Loco was born and bred in Ireland, it has since gone global having hosted events in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. You can learn more about Bingo Loco on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

