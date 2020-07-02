"A Night For Black Lives," an evening of comedy, music, and an interactive quiz in celebration of the black contribution to culture and society will be hosted live from Ireland on July 2nd, 8 pm IST.

Join hosts FABU-D and Emman Idama for an evening of entertainment with all proceeds going to a number of organizations dedicated to making a positive impact on the Black community in the United States and Ireland.

“A Night For Black Lives” is an interactive online event and our readers can be part of the action! The show takes place on Zoom and with two-way real-time engagement this can feel just like a real-life venue, but in the comfort of your own home... and with cheap booze (BYOB!). Tickets for the Zoom Room are available via Eventbrite here.

The show will also be broadcast live to Facebook and you can join in the party via IrishCentral's Facebook page. You can tune into the live stream for free and donate whatever you like. Get your Facebook reminder here.

Irish Network Against Racism

The Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) is a membership organization. They are committed to combating racism and all related forms of discrimination in every sphere of life in Ireland. INAR is dedicated to finding common strategies and policy positions for combating racism, finding ways of complementing each other’s work, and to offering cross-community and cross-sectoral support and solidarity.

For more information on INAR you can click here.

Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce

The Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce believes that racial inequality and social injustice have no place in business society. It’s time to come together to keep this important conversation going and help enact real change.

Over the last few weeks, recent events affecting our Black business community across the state of Minnesota have brought those injustices and the systemic racism that have plagued our Black-owned business community to the forefront. We all must do our part to take action and make our voices heard.

The MN Black Chamber Black Business Support Fund aims to do just that, addressing both the immediate and urgent needs of our Black-owned businesses in Minnesota; as well as the broader more systemic issues surrounding racial inequalities in business.

For more information on the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce, you can visit here.

Fabio David, aka FABU-D

Fabio David, better known as FABU-D is a comedian, MC, entertainer, and actor and based in Dublin, Ireland. Born in Nigeria, FABU-D channels the African man in Europe and embraces the Irish culture throughout his live sets. He quickly made a name for himself while performing on the streets of Dublin and creating viral videos that have amassed over 150 million views online.

Following his graduation from university, he decided to follow his passion as a comedian and has been performing throughout Ireland. FABU-D is one of the most well-known MCs in Ireland, having hosted over 150 events and festivals in Ireland and Europe in 2016. In his spare time, he hosts occasional weddings and has made appearances in TV shows and music videos. He has featured on The Lad Bible, The Wall of Comedy, Unilad, World Star Hip-Hop, and more.

Emman Idama

Originally from Nigeria, Emman Idama has been a comedian since 2014 and regularly performs at all the major comedy clubs and festivals in Ireland and the UK. He has starred on and written for shows such as Des Bishop’s “This is Ireland”, RTE’s “The Year That’s in It”, as well as working as a presenter for RTE’s coverage of Electric Picnic in 2017. Idama is also a presenter for his own weekly radio show on Dublin’s “RTE Radio Pulse.”

Emman has also opened for top comedy acts such as Seann Walsh, Tom Rhodes, Tony Law, Sean Patton, and many more. Idama performs as an MC and has headlined hundreds of top venues all around Ireland.

