Dublin came in 19th place on the recently released World's Best Cities report, which looks at the top 100 cities in which to live, work and invest.

Dublin was ranked between Beijing and Istanbul in the latest World’s Best Cities Report from Resonance Consultancy.

The report ranks the world’s best cities with populations of more than a million, using a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 24 areas grouped into six core categories.

The World's Best Cities ranking by Resonance Consultancy is “the most comprehensive study of its kind," according to Bloomberg.

Dublin "is made for flâneurs and entrepreneurs," according to the report.

In the World's Best Cities report, Dublin is described as: "Safe, gregarious and increasingly wealthy, the Celtic Tiger has never been fiercer, ranking #16 in GDP per Capita while simultaneously #27 for Income Equality.

"The magnetism is obvious in places like its Docklands area, known as Silicon Docks, home to big tech and digital players including Google, Facebook, Amazon, eBay, Apple and Airbnb. They come for some of the world’s lowest corporate taxes and stay for the home- grown economic development initiatives like Ireland’s Local Enterprise Office, which supports international companies with mentoring, training and financial grants.

"And it’s not just household names setting up shop in the Irish capital. The site of several internationally ranked universities (Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and Dublin City University), the city continues to attract smaller start-ups that choose it over traditional head office cities like London and New York.

"It helps to be able to offer eager young employees something to do outside of work, which Dublin’s famous—though increasingly costly—pub-centric nightlife (ranked #15 globally) handily takes care of, along with an abundance of concerts, shows and events (Culture ranks #19). Of course, being among the safest cities on the planet helps, too."

London was named the top best city in the world, followed by Paris, New York, Tokyo, and Dubai.

The report also named the historic Ukrainian capital Kyiv as the 2023 Honorary Best City for being an "urban beacon of courage and resilience."

For more information and to download the complete World's Best Cities report, visit here.