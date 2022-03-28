Dublin Airport has apologized for the lengthy delays in recent days as travelers take to social media to express their frustrations with the "chaos" at the Irish airport's security lines.

Daa, the parent company of Dublin Airport, has today issued a statement apologizing for long lines at security in recent days and advising travelers to arrive up to three hours before their boarding time.

“Daa would like to apologise for the lengthy delays experienced by passengers at Dublin Airport in recent days," the statement says. "We are sorry for the stress and inconvenience caused particularly to those who missed a flight as a result. We deeply regret that our valued customers had this experience.

“We are taking immediate action to address the issues which continue to cause delays at busy times. Like other airports all over Europe, we are currently work extremely hard to build back our operation after the collapse of international travel, including the recruitment, training and mandatory background checks required for all staff working at an international airport.

"These processes take several weeks and are happening against a backdrop of growing passenger numbers at Dublin Airport. These factors and others, including COVID related absence, are having an impact on the length of time it is taking passengers to get through security, particularly at busy times, such as the weekend past.

"Unfortunately, queues at security are likely to continue to be experienced at peak hours over the weeks ahead as we continue to bring additional trained security staff on board. In the meantime, we are oing all that we can to ensure that our security operations are functioning at the maximum level possible at all times.

"We encourage anyone traveling through Dublin Airport in the coming days and weeks to be prepared for things to take longer. We advise all passengers to be at the airport a minimum of 2 hours before boarding a short-haul flight and 3 hours before boarding a long-haul flight.

"Again, we apologise to passengers for the current issues and express appreciation for their understanding as we seek to correct them."

A message from daa regarding the recent delays experienced by passengers at Dublin Airport... pic.twitter.com/idmfyMpT1E — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 28, 2022

While Dublin Airport is encouraging travelers to arrive 2-3 hours before their flight, Irish airline Ryanair is advising even more time.

"Passengers should arrive at least 3.5 hours before their scheduled departure time," the Irish airline said on Monday.

📍UPDATE: Long security delays @DublinAirport due to DAA staff shortages: pic.twitter.com/Yv6orU5Vby — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 28, 2022

Plenty of people have taken to social media in recent days to express their frustrations with the long security queues at Dublin Airport.

On Sunday, RTÉ News reporter Fergal O'Brien shared this video from inside the airport:

Footage from inside Dublin Airport showing long queues at around 6pm to get through security, meandering the length of the departures area. The DAA has apologised and advised passengers to expect delays over the coming days and weeks, as new security staff are hired @RTENews pic.twitter.com/OOaSRqAsJJ — Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrien_) March 27, 2022

One woman described the scenes as "utter chaos" on Sunday;

Utter chaos in #DublinAirport today Queueing for 2 hours for security it's crazy. Grown men and women are crying in the queue. pic.twitter.com/5LTeqLi52p — Christine (@darcy_sargument) March 27, 2022

Another traveler shared how she was in a security queue for at least 90 minutes:

First photo time stamped 15:53 & 90 min later I’m still in the security queue. @DublinAirport this is a shambles. Flight in 29 minutes. For anyone flying from #DublinAirport , T1 - 2 hours pre-departure is not enough. pic.twitter.com/mi5Hn1e6BE — Siobhán McClean (@mcclean_siobhan) March 27, 2022

Another person shared a photo of the long lines, saying it took three hours to get through security:

