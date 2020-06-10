Could this Irish dream house be yours? Enter a raffle and snap up an idyllic cottage on the banks of a river in County Mayo.

A three-bedroom cottage in Askillaun, near Foxford, County Mayo is being raffled off in aid of the frontline workers who brought Ireland through the coronavirus pandemic.

Located right at the base of the Ox Mountains on the banks of the Yellow River, this picturesque home could be yours with raffle tickets costing just $11 (€10). The real estate agents, CK Properties, their clients both survived COVID-19 and wanted to acknowledge the courage of Ireland's healthcare professionals.

A statement on the site read: “Both of us had the virus and we were extremely lucky to have survived. It took enormous courage to do what these front-liners did every day, going into work, knowing they could be infected at any time. We want to acknowledge what they did and the money raised is simply a gesture, they can never be thanked enough for supporting the people and the country in its time of need. Other people in other countries did similar work."

The area is world-famous for fishing. The owners state "The river flows down and joins the River Moy. The River Moy is where the salmon give rise to excitement in anglers the world over. The Moy is world-famous for salmon fishing.

"The Yellow River has brown trout in abundance and a salmon will often come up to check out the river, it could be your lucky day!"

The house isn't just for fishermen! They continue "The neighbors are the kind of people you would want for neighbors wherever you live. If you are into remote working, the cottage has Internet and satellite TV if that is your thing. It has mains water and electricity. As most people use cellphones, we never installed a landline but it is available down the lane from the cottage."

"There is a stove in the cottage and the winner will have rights to go and cut their own turf in a communal bogland. The turf can be used to fuel the stove. Turf is also known as peat. When you are burning peat, it scents the air outside with an aroma that is distinctly Irish.

"There is also background heating to keep the cottage warm and dry over the winter.

"There are several outhouses, newly roofed and the property has two paved patio areas, front, and rear."

If that doesn't sound like an idyllic spot. The owners say it's a turn-key property, ready to be the lucky winner's.

The house is located in an area steeped in history, close to Foxford village, just minutes away from the Foxford Woolen Mills. Swinford is the nearest big town with every possible amenity, including train services.

The raffle will take place on Friday, Aug 28, 2020. You can purchase tickets here.

