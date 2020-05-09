Ever dreamed of living in that picture-perfect thatched cottage in the Irish countryside? Well, we found one that would suit a postcard in County Clare.

This newly-rethatched cottage is located just outside the village of Feakle, which is famed for its traditional Irish music. The cottage would be perfect for anyone looking to vacation in rural Ireland or for anyone looking for a quiet retirement.

It could be yours for just €125,000 ($135,000).

The cozy, three-bedroom cottage is just about everything you'd expect from an Irish cottage, with a thatched roof, whitewashed walls, and a typical stable door at its entrance.

Space is at a premium inside, but all furniture is arranged in a neat and tidy manner.

The cottage's living area consists of a couch and armchairs littered around a modern stove to warm winter nights. A dining table is also neatly packed into the cottage's living room.

The kitchen is small but convenient, and all appliances are within arm's reach for those looking to rapidly prepare family meals.

The bedrooms are equally small, but they similarly make the most of the space afforded to them to give off an inherently cozy feel.

One bedroom boasts a bunk bed - ideal for family vacations - while the other two bedrooms are bright and airy and consist of double beds.

The picture-perfect thatched cottage is built on 0.2 acres of land and offers plenty of room for gardening or for young children to play in the summertime. The cottage also boasts beautiful, panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Located just 37 kilometers from Limerick City, the cottage isn't too far removed from urban life - ideal for those who want to live in the countryside but need an occasional urban fix.

The cottage was built in the 1970s by a rent-a-cottage company that has since gone out of business. All of the cottages mimic traditional Irish thatched cottages and are now all privately-owned.

Green Valley Properties is the real estate agent in charge of the sale.

