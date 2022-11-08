Located in Ballinasloe, County Galway, this property just oozes potential and for a low price.

For sure, this thatched cottage needs a lot of work but can't you just picture this old home revitalized with perhaps a home office and rec room built out in the out sheds? The dream!

Located in Ballagh outside, Menlough, in County Galway, this two-bedroom, 45-square-meter cottage has been brought to the market by Pat Callanan Property Sales.

"Known locally as the Thatch, this charming cottage offers real development potential to someone that would seek to restore it to its former glory," the listing states.

"Of a standard layout and in need of works, this property could be redeveloped for any number of purposes whilst retaining its rustic, days gone by charm."

The property comprised of four rooms including a living room with a solid fuel stove and two bedrooms. The property has PVC windows and an extension to the rear with galvanized sheet roof. There are a number of out-offices and sheds.

There's something so special about a thatched roof also. As durable as they are environmentally friendly, Irish thatched cottages are the products of centuries of history and tradition. While they currently make up a minuscule percent of the total housing stock in Ireland, in the 1800s, as much as half of the population slept under thatched roofs.

This property is located just outside the village of Menlough in northeast Galway about 35 kilometers from Galway city and 30km. There are three pubs in the parish; one is located in Menlough village, one in the townland of Guilka and one in Skehana. There is also one shop.

For the full listing visit MyHome.