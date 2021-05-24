A property in the quaint village of Craughwell, County Galway is for sale and bears an uncanny resemblance to the cottage in the Quiet Man.

Described by DNG Brian Mac Mahon property sellers as boasting heaps of character and charm, the three-bedroom cottage dates back to the early 19th century.

Interestingly it was once owned by Lady Christabel Ampthill, a founding member of the Irish National Theatre, as a hunting lodge.

The interior has traditional stone walls, with a vaulted ceiling in the kitchen/dining area. However, the property features contemporary touches, such as the fitted kitchen, and bathroom.

The accommodation is gated with a driveway providing sufficient off-street parking. The enclosed private rear garden has an easily maintained lawn and decking area and comes with numerous sheds i.e a garden, wooden and block shed, all of which are connected to electricity.

The thatched roof was recently replaced and is regularly maintained and the accommodation features a bright entrance, cozy sitting room, and a large kitchen/dining area with a beautiful feature inglenook fireplace and a solid fuel stove.

The cottage is located in the village of Craughwell and is considered to be an ideal place to retire or as a holiday home destination. There are various amenities such as bars, a post office, hairdressers and a service station in the area. It is located around 25km east of Galway City and the town of Loughrea is also just 12km to the east.

The asking price for the home is €249,000.