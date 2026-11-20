Thatched cottages were once everywhere in Ireland, and now they are vanishingly rare, which makes a two-bedroom example coming up for sale something of an event. This one, at Riverstown, Rathfeigh, near Navan, Co. Meath, is guiding at €350,000 and comes with vacant possession, meaning a buyer can walk straight in.

The property is a detached two-bedroom thatched cottage offered for sale by online auction, with a guide price of €350,000 and a floor area of approximately 169 square meters, or 1,819 square feet. The selling agents describe it as an “Exceptional one-off property with unique and traditional features,” according to the listing on PMC Real Estate.

The site extends to roughly 0.11 hectares, about 0.27 acres, in a private countryside setting with a mature enclosed garden.

That is a generous footprint for a cottage and unusually generous square footage for two bedrooms.

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Inside the cottage

Accommodation runs to an entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a living room with a solid fuel stove, a master bedroom with en suite, a second double bedroom, a family bathroom, and a storage hot press.

An earlier listing by Lydon Farrell Property adds more texture. It described an old-fashioned design retaining many original features, two large double bedrooms, a traditional family bathroom, and a gallery room looking over the kitchen area that could be put to various uses.

That listing also noted that “The cottage is in walk-in condition and suitable for immediate occupation.” It flagged scope for modernization too, so a buyer can move in first and improve later. There is a large green area to the rear and room to park several cars.

Buyers should note the energy rating. The BER is F, with an energy performance indicator of 404.08 kWh per square meter per year.

Thatch, a dwindling heritage

Owning thatch means joining a small club. The Department of Housing estimates there are approximately 2,000 older vernacular thatched houses left in Ireland.

There is state support for keeping them standing. Under the Historic Thatched Buildings Grant for 2026, funding offers of up to €20,000 were available, and any historic thatched structure built before 1970, domestic or commercial, was eligible to apply. That stream formed part of €8.1 million allocated under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2026, including €1.1 million specifically for thatched buildings.

The Hill of Tara

The setting is deep history. Rathfeigh lies in the old barony of Skryne, and Samuel Lewis’s Topographical Dictionary of Ireland in 1837 recorded it as a parish of 385 inhabitants, eight miles south of Slane on the mail road from Dublin to Londonderry, with the ruins of its church still remaining.

The parish also carries 1798 memories. Local folklore gathered by the Schools’ Collection recounts rebels bound for the Hill of Tara being overtaken and hanged in a field at Rathfeigh, with others shot in the valley.

Nearby, Skryne sits on a hill opposite the Hill of Tara, giving the area the name Tara-Skryne Valley, with sweeping views across the Boyne Valley from the summit.

Amenities within easy reach

The agents put the cottage 10 minutes from Ashbourne, five minutes from Duleek, and 35 minutes from both Dublin city and Dublin Airport. BidX1 is located about 7km from Duleek town, where there are shops, schools, bars, restaurants, and sports clubs.

The tourist hinterland is extraordinary. The Boyne Valley is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brú na Bóinne, taking in Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth.

For a day out, Bellewstown Racecourse hosts summer horse racing on a one-mile and one-furlong left-handed course, a tradition first recorded in the Dublin Gazette in August 1726. Emerald Park, the theme park at Curraha near Ashbourne, is also close by.

The letting potential for the property looks solid. A two-bedroom thatched cottage at Riverstown, Rathfeigh, has been advertised as self-catering accommodation sleeping four, within a 10-minute drive of Emerald Park and 26 minutes of Dublin Airport.

For more information and to see the full current listing, visit MyHome .ie.