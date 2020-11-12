Cuing More in Pontoon, Foxford, Co Mayo is for sale via Irish realty group Tuohy O'Toole with an asking price of €285k ($335k).

“Think of your ideal traditional Irish Thatched Cottage, well this is it!" say the realtors at Tuohy O’Toole of Cuing More in Co Mayo.

“Immensely attractive and with bags of charm, this property offers the ultimate west of Ireland cottage retreat set in beautiful countryside offering excellent fishing and all on a lovely private site."

Cuing More is "an utterly charming period cottage complete with a thatched roof which was replaced five years ago and a single story flat roof rear extension."

The realtors say that the property has "loads of character" and underwent a complete refurbishment and extension about 20 years ago.

Inside the quaint Irish cottage is the main living with a large fireplace, a wood-burning stove, and timber paneled vaulted ceiling.

There is a "cozy" second reception room, two bedrooms, as well as an attic / loft room.

The 2.15-acre property sits behind a short, tree-lined avenue and there is a pleasant rear garden, as well as an abundance of mature trees that provide complete privacy.

The property additionally features a large concrete block garage / workshop which extends to 38sq.m.

According to the realtors, Cuing More occupies an "idyllic location" close to the shores of Lough Cullin and Conn in Pontoon.

Long renowned for its excellent trout fishing, this is an unspoiled and beautiful part of County Mayo which is close to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Ballina and Castlebar are located within a 15-minute drive of Cuing More and offer excellent shopping, business, and leisure facilities as well as a great range of restaurants and cafes.

The nearest town for essentials is Foxford, which is famous for its fishing on the River Moy, and the Foxford Woollen Mills. Main train services are located within 3.5 km which has a number of daily trains running between Dublin and Westport.

You can learn more about Cuing More from Tuohy and O'Toole.

