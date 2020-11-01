Ever dream of your own Irish holiday retreat? Well, this 18th-century traditional cottage could be just the one for you.

Ballythomas, a two-bedroom thatched cottage in Rathgormack in County Waterford, is on the market for €125,000 ($145,000) and would make the ideal Irish summer home.

The 18th-century homestead retains much of its original charm and will make you feel as though you are stepping back in time as soon as you cross the threshold.

The cottage, which is in much of its original state, sits on about 1.8 acres of land and boasts spectacular views of the nearby Comeragh Mountains, which are within easy walking distance.

Inside, the cottage is brimming with charm and it feels as though it belongs to a long-forgotten era in rural Ireland due to its collection of traditional furniture and stable doors.

The cottage's kitchen boasts a traditional open fireplace that will provide the perfect heat on those colder summer evenings, while a second, smaller fireplace will provide further warmth on particularly chilly nights. The open fireplace even comes with original bellows to enhance the sense of tradition inside the cottage.

The kitchen also features a traditional baking oven and there is plenty of space elsewhere to add furniture of your own.

Meanwhile, the property's two bedrooms offer a generous amount of space and light and are perfect for any small family looking to vacation in the south of Ireland.

The cottage is also ideally situated for day trips to popular sites in Ireland's south-east.

The popular coastal town of Dungarvan is just a 30km drive away, while Carrick-On-Suir and Clonmel are 11km and 16km away respectively.

To find out more about the property, which is listed by Power & Walsh, click here.