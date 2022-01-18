A self-catering pub in West Cork available to rent through Airbnb would make the perfect getaway for a large group.

Located in Pearson's Bridge on the Wild Atlantic Way, "The Holiday Pub" dates back to the 1800s and remained open to the public until 2017.

The six-bedroom property has been extended and renovated over the past 200 years and boasts a variety of modern comforts, including a well-equipped games room.

Guests can enjoy a game of pool in the former bar before moving to the games room, which boasts an air hockey table, dartboard, and other games.

The property's six bedrooms can sleep up to 16 guests, while four bedrooms boast an en-suite bathroom.

Meanwhile, the property's living room features several comfortable sofas and a large smart TV.

The main attraction of the rental property is undoubtedly the former bar and lounge space, however.

Guests have everything they need to run their own bar and can even connect a keg of their alcohol of choice to the property's in-house cooler and pour themselves a pint.

The former lounge features a stove, an open fireplace, and enough seating for everyone.

The bar boasts a second large smart TV and an authentic pub feel, allowing guests to recreate an authentic pub atmosphere while enjoying a match or sporting event.

The former pub used to serve food and boasts a large gastro-kitchen capable of feeding large groups.

Guests can also enjoy drinks in the sun in a patio area in front of the pub.

The property is located a short drive from Bantry and is roughly an hour's drive from popular West Cork attractions such as Bere Island, making it perfect for anyone not content to remain indoors throughout their stay.