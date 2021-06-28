The beautiful Italian villa featured on Hulu's "Normal People," starring Paul Mescal, is currently listed for rent on Airbnb.

You can now stay at the villa, which was used as Marianne's vacation home in the series, for just $30/€40 a night.

Il Casale Tenuta di Verzano is nestled in the green hills of Sant'Oreste, Lazio, north of Rome. According to the Airbnb listing, the "ancient farmhouse" has belonged to the same family for 150 years

The location was featured in the eighth episode of the "Normal People", when Marianne (played by Daisy Edgar Jones),her boyfriend Jamie (Fionn O'Shea), Connell (Paul Mescal), and their friends stay there during summer break.

The site was also used as a filming location in "Eat, Pray, Love" starring Julia Roberts, reports Insider.com.

The Airbnb description reads: ”Tenuta di Verzano is an old farmhouse with a pristine charm, immersed in the Roman countryside and has belonged to the same family for over 150 years.”

"It enjoys an incomparable view, with well-kept grounds and a splendid swimming pool."

One caveat: you do not get the entire house for the listed rental price, but you will have access to a private, two-bedroom apartment within the villa that can accommodate up to six people, as well as use of the the pool and other amenities.

Host Giada lives with her family in the main building and has received glowing reviews from previous guests, RTÉ reports.

"The house and location are beautiful and the family are super friendly... they even bring you coffee in the morning - we also became very friendly with the local cats and dogs!" said one guest.

Another added, "What makes this place so special is the outside space. There is a lovely space just outside the apartment to eat / drink, and then the pool, which is in one of the most stunning locations I've ever seen, and the grounds of the whole property are beautiful.

Check out the full Airbnb listing here.