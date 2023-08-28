This impressive former Parochial House in County Kerry is on the market for $257K and comes with the option to purchase an additional 6 acres of land.

Dating from 1890, the historic residence which would have been the home of local parish priests, has been carefully restored in recent years and the spacious accommodation includes reception rooms, formal and relaxing living spaces, 4 spacious double bedrooms (2 ensuite), and a main bathroom.

The bedrooms and living space are designed with fitted carpet and ceiling coving and rosette. The living space also features a Waterford Stanley high-gloss oil-fired stove with a marble surround and cast iron insert. The property benefits from double-glazed UPVC windows fitted throughout, a newly fitted oil boiler, and all main connections.

Externally there are a number of outbuildings including a lofted carriage house, double garage, and stores all of which are of original stone construction and suitable for various uses.

The property is perched on an elevated site and enjoys scenic views of Brosna village and the surrounding countryside. The edge of the village location is just a short walk from the local shop, church, school, pubs, GAA club, and all local amenities.

The village of Brosna is a parish in the Sliabh Luachra area of County Kerry with a population of 1,200. Brosna lies on the Cork/Kerry and Kerry/Limerick borders and is mainly an agricultural rural parish. The nearest neighboring areas are Castleisland and Knocknagoshel in Kerry, Abbeyfeale, and Mountcollins in Limerick, and Ballydesmond and Rockchapel in Cork.

Parochial House in Brosna, Co Kerry is listed with Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers and estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Stack for an asking price of €239,000/ $257,943. You can find out more information here.