Staycations are all the rage for 2020, the year of the coronavirus, and what could be a more perfect vacation and what could be more perfect than gathering your family or bubble of friends and literally getting away from it all on Trinity Island.

Who hasn't dreamed of winning the lottery and buying a private island? This private rental on Trinity Island, near Killeshandra, County Cavan, could make your dreams come true... well at least for a few days or weeks.

Read more: This County Clare cottage is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity

This private luxury rental includes an eco-friendly self-catering lodge, which sleeps six, and 60 hectares of wonderfully lush countryside on this tranquil private island.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Trinity Island Lodge offers total isolation and beautiful surroundings on the banks of Lough Oughter. The island is surrounded by 5km of lakeshore walkways and is inhabited by a variety of local wildlife.

The conversion of the stone granary to a luxury lodge was completed with meticulous attention to detail and effort to capture the natural beauty of the stonework and the surrounding landscape.

Set on two levels, the living quarter is an open-plan layout with a state-of-the-art kitchen, suitable for the amateur or professional chef. The relaxing dining area centers around a beautifully crafted chestnut table, which becomes the center of the lodge at every dining occasion. There are three bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, while the third affords stunning views of the river.

During their stay, guests can enjoy the comfort of luxury couches and the glow of the wood-burning fire. The marble reading alcove and the sunlit afternoon porch are perfect spots to hibernate with a good book, while the jacuzzi bath and sauna are ideal for pampering oneself. Guests can also explore the historic Trinity Abbey, and pass the time fishing, boating, and canoeing.

Now for the tough decision! Who would you bring to your private island getaway?

For more information visit www.trinityisland.com.

Read more: Cork island on the market fails to become first island bought by crowdfunding