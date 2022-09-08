Killaleigh Castle is looking for a new owner!

Located in a triangle of the historic towns of Birr, Roscrea, and Nenagh in Co Tipperary, Killaleigh Castle was built by the Gaelic MacEgan Clan circa 1590. The 300 acres of estate also comes with a distinguished early 18th-century Irish country house.

The castle is unoccupied and whilst in need of complete restoration is largely intact. A feature of the house is the abundance of natural light with ample tall and large glazed windows.

Inside the magnificent reception hall is lined with distinctive fluted Doric pilasters and divided by a screen of arches. A morning room, study, drawing room and dining room are each impressive and feature ornate marble chimneypieces with open fires.

The broad carved staircase leads to a generously large landing on the first floor. Impressive architecturally, there are six matching scagliola sienna marble columns and a large, perfectly proportioned domed ceiling, with a glazed atrium. There are 5 principal bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on this floor. The Master Bedroom Suite occupies the southeastern corner.

The second floor provides 5 further bedrooms and a bathroom and has a games room and study. The lower ground floor includes a sitting room, large kitchen, wine cellar, laundry, and staff apartment. There are also two gate lodges and a Gardener's Cottage.

The castle is privately and centrally positioned deep within mature parkland on the estate the design is attributed to the renowned architect Francis Bindon and conforms to the best traditions of early Georgian architecture.

Among the many ancient and specimen trees throughout the estate are some Spanish chestnut and rare Siberian crab-apple trees. All through the year, there is a kaleidoscope of color throughout the estate. There is also an abundance of wildlife to be found on the estate such as red squirrels, foxes, and hares are regularly sighted, and buzzards, owls, and falcons can also be found.

Watch: Inside Killaleigh Castle in Co Tipperary

Killaleigh Castle is listed by Lisney Sotheby's International Realty Leeson Street for an asking price of €8,500,000. Find out more information here.