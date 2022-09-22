Located just by the River Shannon a huge 5,300 sq ft property in Cootehall, Roscommon is on the market for the amazing price of $286k (€300k).

The Water Splash, a restaurant, bar and hotel property in Cootehall, County Roscommon is on the market and has oodles of potential. A whacking 5,300 sq. ft. the property includes a four-bedroom home on a beautiful site along with the commercial properties. It's also located adjacent to the River Shannon and the Cootehall Marina.

This has huge potential. The property brought to the market by Remax, also includes storage sheds out back also. The property, all in, includes a bar area, a lounge, a games room, ladies' and gents' bathrooms, a shop area, and a storage room as well as the main residence.

Inside the home, there's a sitting-dining room with an open fireplace, a fitted kitchen, two storage rooms, four bedrooms, a cloakroom, and a bathroom.

The Remax listing reports that the property lies on a "quality and mature site area." They add that the bar and lounge a filled with "character" and "old world" charm.

Cootehall, County Roscommon

Cootehall is a village with a population of 184 located on the River Boyle, between Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon, near Lough Key Forest Park in the north of the county.

The Boyle River, which flows through Cootehall, connects the village with Lough Key to the west and the River Shannon to the east.

Cootehall was merely a hamlet until the 2000s when a number of housing developments were built during the Irish property bubble. It is now a larger village in terms of the number of houses, with a mix of different housing types which suit the locality, within a well-designed central triangle, and attractively situated on the Boyle river adjacent to small lakes.

