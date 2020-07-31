One of Tipperary's finest castles and stud farms is up for sale.

Tullamaine Castle is a spectacular stud farm and is one of the leading locations for thoroughbred breeding in Ireland. The stud farm has produced internationally recognized racehorses that have won group races around the world.

The castle sits on a whopping 186 acres and is approached through a pair of wrought iron gates and a long sweeping avenue lined with mature trees.

Built in the early 1800s, the eight-bedroom castle is set in a stunning parkland with spectacular views of the nearby Comeragh Mountains.

You will feel like you have taken a step back in time once you set foot in the castle, with its five reception rooms, a drawing-room, and a library.

A beautiful oak staircase leads to five luxurious bedrooms on the second floor which overlook the surrounding gardens and fields in addition to offering sensational views of the peak of Slievenamon.

The bedrooms also consist of beautiful antique furniture that maintains the traditional feel of the castle.

A corridor leads to two additional upstairs bedrooms while a second staircase leads to an attic which houses another bedroom.

At the back of the property, there are several spectacular gardens, including a walled garden, a kitchen garden multiple greenhouses.

Slightly further afield, there is a stable and a yard office, while there is also a four-bedroom residence attached to the yard for a stud manager and their staff.

The stud facilities on the estate are superb, consisting of free-draining paddocks complete with post and rail fencing. The paddocks are sheltered by a copse of beech and oak trees while previous owners have carried out excessive planting.

Tullamaine Castle is located just outside Rosegreen, County Tipperary, and is just a short drive from the historic town of Cashel.

An asking price for the magnificent property has not been disclosed but is available on application.

The castle is listed for sale by Goffs estate agents.

