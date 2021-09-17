This historical property on Inch Island, County Donegal offers everything a family seeking the country life could want.

Moress Farm located on Inch Island, a small island within Lough Swilly, is a remarkable property that has served as a large family home and successful business.

The house comes with three spacious floors above a private apartment. The ground floor consists of a ruby-red living room, and a vast open-plan dining area combined with a cozy stove sitting area.

On the west wing there are two spacious rooms, divided by a stained glass partition, that serve equally well as a master bedroom suite as an extended living area.

The first floor accommodates three master bedrooms, one en-suite bathroom, and a main bathroom with tub and shower. There is also an exclusive snooker room, lined floor to ceiling with books, and a mini tea kitchen.

This floor accesses two balconies; one with panoramic views of Inch and the Swilly, and the other overlooking the patio and pastoral views. The upper loft is reached by a charming spiral staircase. Here there are two pine-paneled rooms, together with a bathroom and electric shower.

The gem of Moress Farm lies in The Library; a private apartment built in the cozy style of J.R.R Tolkien’s Hobbit Hole. This retreat is the perfect place to unwind, read and relax.

The Library has received much notability amongst architectural enthusiasts and weekend-getaway rental sites, remarked as Our New Dream Home on Lovin.ie and the #1 place to stay in Donegal on TheIrishRoadTrip.com.

The expansive three-acre garden of Moress Farm is steeped in history. There still remains outbuildings of the original estate, dating c.1603, one of which a long ‘Scottish Bane’.

Enchanting walkways and gravel paths bring one past the tennis court, round the avenues and through the ever-blossoming apple and pear-bearing orchard.

This one-of-a-kind property and is sure to make a beautiful family home or the location for any dream business endeavor.

The property is listed by Crana Financial Services Ltd. and is available for €450,000/ $528,464. Click here to find out more.