This stunning house in the affluent Dublin suburb of Killiney is on the market for an eye-catching €12 million ($12.68 million).

Located in one of Dublin's most exclusive areas, Ashurst is a charming and spacious home steeped in history.

Originally constructed in the mid-1800s, the seven-bedroom mansion was painstakingly restored in 2015 and now boasts the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

The house owns a unique place in Irish history and was home to illustrious historical figures, including the former Archbishop of Dublin John Charles McQuaid, who took up residence at the property in 1945 and added the 27-meter belfry tower, which offers stunning views of Killiney Bay.

A close friend of Éamon De Valera, McQuaid found sanctuary at Ashurst and used it as a space to hold meetings with key players in the Irish State.

The house quickly fell into disrepair after McQuaid died in 1973 and was restored for the first time in the 1990s before it was restored again by Brazil Associate Architects in 2015.

Today, huge oak double doors open into a paneled hallway featuring inlaid floors and intricate woodwork.

The house features a dual-aspect living room boasting a grey marble chimneypiece, gothic arched windows, and a perfectly preserved gothic arch connecting the room to the kitchen.

Designed by O'Connor's of Drumleck, the spectacular kitchen consists of a range of features, including a large bay window offering stunning views of the Sugarloaf mountain and a large kitchen island that is in perfect proportion to the room.

The house's magnificent bedrooms also blend history with modern comforts, with the master bedroom offering an en-suite and a bay window.

Outside, Ashurst offers extensive herb gardens, vegetable patches, and mature fruit trees.

The property sits on a 4.7-acre site and is approached through an electric gate and a long drive that winds towards the house past a charming gate lodge.

To the rear of the house, there is a beautiful patio area and a kitchen garden offering herbs, fresh fruits, and vegetables.

The garden also features a perfectly manicured lawn that could be converted into a tennis court or croquet lawn.

Charming paths are found throughout the beautiful grounds, leading to formal gardens and wilder spots.

The property also offers access to Seafield Road via private wooded laneway, allowing for an effectively private visit to the beach.

Ashurst is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Dalkey. Click here to find out more.