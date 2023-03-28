Dunmore Bay & Horse Island is a €9.75 million, 12,500 sq ft mansion and private island on the west coast of Ireland and is believed to be one of the most expensive houses ever sold in Ireland.

The €9.75 million mansion Dunmore Bay & Horse Island is located on Loop Head, Co Clare, and includes amazing views of Loop Head Lighthouse, Kerry Head, and the Slieve Mish Mountains along with a swimming pool, wine cellar, and helicopter pad.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The Irish Times reports that Dunmore House is the third most expensive for sale in Ireland after the €12.5 million Censure House in Howth, Co Dublin, and the singer Chris de Burgh’s mansion, Bushey Park in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, which is on the market for €9.85 million.

Owned by a US businessman, the incredible modern residential property was developed on the plot of a former cottage.

The property includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and 60 acres of land, according to the catalog at Sotheby's Realty.

"Pleasantly remote privacy is paramount and the views uninterrupted," according to Sotheby's.

"Twilight and evening vistas are quite striking, benefitting from such a unique waterfront position. A land bridge links the island and there is a small beach within the private bay."

They continue "the juxtaposition fusion of such striking architecture and design against such a wild and undisturbed position is extraordinary. Achieving building consent in such a position is exceedingly unique and an increasingly unlikely feat. The purposeful contemporary exterior design is remarkably fused with classical architectural influence within the interior."

Inside the house, "a pillared portico leads to the front door and entrance foyer, which leads to a pleasant oval-shaped reception hall. This leads to the stair hall, a cloakroom with WC, and the magnificent reception room, a spectacular room designed in the Great Room tradition.

"It occupies the entire south-facing coastal front elevation and includes living, dining, and kitchen spaces. East and west patio spaces, to either end, link seamlessly. The stair hall extends over three floors and features a remarkable cantilever stone staircase and accesses a glass elevator lift.

"A study on the upper floor accesses a large roof terrace and links to the rooftop reception room, both having glorious ocean views. The pool room on the lower level opens out onto a large patio terrace and is augmented by a luxurious ‘Champagne Room’ and changing rooms. The master bedroom suite is on the ground floor and has magnificent sea views, a superb walk-in wardrobe and ensuite shower room. Two further bedroom suites on the lower floor open onto patio terraces and are augmented by a private guest bedroom suite within the enclosed courtyard. It has a bedroom, shower room and kitchenette and framed sea views through a picture window within the courtyard brick wall."

They add: "The courtyard can be accessed directly from the house, the south patio terrace or the parking courtyard. It includes a delightful curve-fronted garden room, a lily pond and rose beds. The integral garaging can accommodate up to four cars and link to a fuel store and into the axial hall linking to the stair hall, elevator lift and kitchen. An adjacent room to the kitchen serves as a laundry and back kitchen."

The mansion is located near Kilbaha Bay Harbour and has deep water mooring, two pubs, and a restaurant. Carrigaholt village is a 17-minute drive and also has a harbor and village amenities, while the bustling towns of Kilkee and Kilrush are each about a 30-minute drive away.