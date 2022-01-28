This magnificent 19th-century cliff-top mansion in North Dublin is the definition of a dream home.

Located on the picturesque Balscaddens cliff road in Howth, Tara Hall is on the market for a whopping €5 million ($5.7 million).

The eight-bedroom mansion is perched atop a 300-meter rocky cliff and stretches over 5,920 sq ft.

With sloping lawns and gardens, the house is easily one of the most iconic landmarks in the affluent Dublin suburb.

Its occupants enjoy some of the best panoramic views that Dublin has to offer, with stunning views of Lambay Island and Ireland's Eye to the north and equally spectacular views of the Dublin coastline to the west.

To the east, occupants are able to enjoy fine views of the Irish Sea, while the beautiful dusted outcrop of Kilrock is visible to the south.

Inside, the three-story home oozes elegance, with high ceilings, elegant French doors, and decorative stone fireplaces.

The property is entered through a lantern-style porch which leads to an opulent entrance hall.

Several spacious reception rooms lead off the entrance hall, while occupants can also access a grandiose interconnecting drawing room and dining room. With French doors leading to an expansive elevated terrace, the interconnecting dining and drawing rooms form a perfect entertainment suite.

The rooms are bathed in natural light throughout the day thanks to their magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows, while they also boast a spectacular marble chimney.

On the eastern side of the house, occupants can find a kitchen and an elegant reception room rich in period detailing.

A sweeping mahogany staircase brings occupants to an expansive upstairs landing, top-lit by an exquisite Regency roof light.

The house's four main bedrooms occupy the four corners of the building upstairs, with each room offering different spectacular views of the surrounding area.

A fifth bedroom is located in the northern bay of the house and can be accessed through the landing and the master bedroom.

It has the potential to be converted into a master en-suite or dressing room.

Each bedroom is an en-suite and boasts original 200-year-old doors and sash windows.

Meanwhile, a festive room is concealed behind the mahogany staircase and is currently home to a small bar.

The house also boasts a "garden level" featuring a large and welcoming living room with a grand open fireplace.

The garden level is burrowed out from the rock and boasts three additional bedrooms, a wide hall, and a reception room.

The magnificent sloped gardens and lawns offer spectacular vantage points from which occupants can enjoy the panoramic views surrounding the property. The gardens also boast a discreet walled enclosure on the top of a rocky outcrop.

The gardens also have plenty to offer for any avid gardeners and boast the potential for lush coastal planting schemes and hedged greenhouses.

Tara Hall is located in the affluent Dublin suburb of Howth and is just a 30-minute drive from Dublin Airport and a 35-minute drive from Dublin City.

The property is listed by Gallagher Quigley and Guy Doherty Sherry Fitzgerald. To find out more, click here.