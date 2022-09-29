This lakeside Donegal farmhouse dating back to the early 19th century is on the market for €175,000 ($168,000) and would make the perfect project for anyone looking to renovate a traditional Irish property.

Located outside the small village of Churchill, Whitehill House is a listed and protected property and still retains its original characteristics and features.

The property, which dates back to the late Georgian era in the 1820s, features sash windows and shutters, stone slab flooring, original fireplaces, and cobble flooring leading to its outer sheds.

The house sits on a 0.96-acre site boasting beautiful panoramic views of Lough Akibben and the distant Derryveagh Mountains.

The property is noted to be of regional importance and was primarily used as a residence and farm by the Marshal family.

It boasts a formal layout for its era, featuring a dining room and drawing room on the ground floor on either side of an entrance hallway and staircase.

The kitchen and scullery are located in a single-story extension to the rear of the property, while the servant's quarters are located in an extension roof space accessed via a ladder in the kitchen.

There are three bedrooms located upstairs, while there are also plenty of outsheds and barns in place on the site.

Listed by DNG Boyce Gallagher, the house is in need of extensive renovation but would make an excellent family home or holiday home once completed.

It is located eight miles from Letterkenny - the biggest town in Donegal - and a 45-minute drive from Donegal Airport, which has been voted the most scenic airport in the world on several occasions.

